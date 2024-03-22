National Catholic Register News

What’s the Deal with Holy Week? 9 Things to Know and Share
Fairy-Tale Ballet Honors Young Dancer’s Life: ‘Beauty Will Save the World’
The Sadness of the Woke
Bishop Burbidge: ‘Inclusion Is Not Optional’ for Children With Down Syndrome
St. Mary’s Gaels Men’s Basketball Team Makes History, Heads to NCAA Tournament
German Bishops to Discuss Synodal Way With Vatican Amid Controversy
Biden Rewards Azerbaijan’s Aggression with Climate Leadership Role
European Bishops Call for Inclusion of Christian Principles in Europe
The statement from the bishops highlighted the myriad challenges that the bloc faces, ranging from an energy crisis, sluggish economic growth, and common security risks.
Why St. Hildegard of Bingen Is a Doctor of the Church
St. Hildegard’s massive body of writing includes records of her visions, books on the lives of the saints, medicinal treatises, theological writings, plays, poetry and original compositions.
Pope Francis Laicizes Belgian Ex-Bishop and Abuser Roger Vangheluwe
Bishop Vangheluwe had initially admitted to having sexually abused an underage nephew for years.
Lifting of Moratorium on Death Penalty in Congo ‘a Step Backwards,’ Cardinal Says
In his March 17 interview, Cardinal Ambongo also addressed a number of issues in his country including violence in the Eastern Province and the Church’s stance on political and social issues
Lessons From the Passion Account for Palm Sunday
Sunday, March 24, is Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion.
Fetal-Homicide Law Used in New Hampshire for First Time in Murder of Mother and Child
The law enacted in 2018 allows homicide prosecutions when a third party commits a violent criminal act that causes the death of a unborn child of a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant.