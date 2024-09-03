Trinity High School is seeking a charismatic, visionary leader to serve as the President of Trinity High School and the Trinity High School Foundation, implementing and managing the mission, vision, and traditions of Trinity. The President will create and implement the vision and direction of both the school and the foundation, spending roughly 60% of time on school operations with the remaining time focused on growing the foundation.

This role is a unique opportunity to build on the successes of a long-tenured President while creating a vision and path for Trinity to continue to grow and adapt to the changing landscape of secondary education. The President will have the opportunity to continue the high level of success Trinity has experienced in student enrollment, academic curriculum initiatives, developing a strong and active donor base, and forming a dedicated team of faculty and staff.

With the support of a strong leadership team and dedicated team of faculty and staff, the President has ultimate and overall responsibility for board relations, curriculum and instruction, student life, financial oversight, admissions, development, and advancement. The President serves as Trinity's spokesperson for internal and external stakeholders, including but not limited to students, parents/caregivers, faculty, staff, and alumni.

In addition, the President plays an integral role in supporting the Catholic identity of Trinity and serves as the school's liaison with the broader Catholic community. The President reports directly to the school's Board of Directors.

To learn more about Trinity High School and what the position entails, please view the full job description.

Trinity High School has asked Ashley|Rountree and Associates to assist with this search. You may view the entire description at www.ashleyrountree.com.