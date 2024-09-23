Executive Director - Family Honor, Inc.

If you are a faithful Catholic who understands the importance of strong families, believes in chastity education, has experience working in the pro life, pro family arena, and has worked in a supervisory position, you may be a good candidate for the position of Executive Director for Family Honor, Inc.

Family Honor, created in 1988, provides a Catholic framework on the truth and meaning of sexuality, love, and family. The Executive Director provides leadership towards the achievement of Family Honor’s mission, program goals, and financial objectives.

Responsibilities include: supervising development and delivery of family-centered programs; participating in training classes and seminars for adults; developing annual budget; collaborating with graphic designers to produce promotional materials, e-blasts, newsletters; creating progress reports for board; and managing daily operations of the organization.

Qualifications include: Practicing Catholic faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church; 4 year degree in Journalism, Education, Nursing, Theology, or Business; excellent oral and written communication skills; ability to travel; familiar with Catholic teaching on marriage, family, sexuality, Theology of the Body.

Additional helpful skills: bilingual (English-Spanish) and major gift fundraising.

To be considered for this job, please email your resume (no more than two pages) to: [email protected]

• We will acknowledge receipt of your resume within 72 hours of receiving it via an email to you.

• Resumes will be accepted Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.

• After we receive your resume, we may also ask you to fill out a Family Honor Job Application.

• Applicants who we are interested in speaking with or interviewing will receive an email from Family Honor by December 12, 2024, with information regarding the next steps.

