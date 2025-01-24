Administrative & Customer Relations Assistant (Virtual)

We are seeking a personable and organized Part-Time Administrative & Customer Relations Assistant to be the front-line ambassador of our faith-based organization. The ideal candidate excels at communication, thrives in customer interactions, and ensures that every client experience is positive and welcoming by flexing their strengths of organization and implementation of tasks. This role involves handling client correspondence, providing administrative support, and facilitating excellent service that reflects our mission.

To Apply:

After reading the full job description, please submit your resume and a short virtual video of yourself - as a cover letter - describing why you are applying to this administrative role and organization. Send information to [email protected]. The point of contact is Latisha Sternod.

(Position open until filled with an initial 30-month trial period to ensure goodness of fit.)