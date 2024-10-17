Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko: Martyr for Faith and Freedom

Polish priest, who was murdered 40 years ago, became a symbol of the struggle for freedom, human dignity and truth.

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the martyrdom of Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko on Saturday, Republican nominee for president Donald Trump brought attention to this heroic soul by signing a commemoration to mark the date. The former president presented the document to Blessed Jerzy’s nephew, Marek Popiełuszko, during a signing event in Chicago.

Father Popiełuszko was a Polish priest who became a symbol of the struggle for freedom, human dignity and truth. His unwavering stance, courage and deep faith made him a hero in the fight against the communist regime, and his tragic death shocked Poland and the entire Catholic world.

Life and Mission

Jerzy Popiełuszko was born on Sept. 14, 1947, in the small village of Okopy, into a devout family. His priestly vocation was marked by a desire to serve God and people. After his ordination in 1972, he was assigned to pastoral work in Warsaw. His pivotal moment came in 1980, when he began celebrating “Masses for the Homeland” at St. Stanislaus Kostka parish in Żoliborz, district of Warsaw. These Masses became a symbol of spiritual resistance against the communist regime, attracting thousands of people seeking hope and consolation.

His homilies were filled with courage and truth. Father Popiełuszko spoke boldly about the injustices and suffering endured by Poles during martial law. He became the chaplain of Solidarity, the first independent labor movement in a Soviet bloc country, and a defender of the persecuted, and his spiritual activity had a tremendous impact on the resistance movement against communist rule.

Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko, priest and martyr (Photo: Public domain)





Martyrdom

In October 1984, Father Jerzy Popiełuszko was kidnapped and brutally murdered by agents of the Security Service. His death was an attempt to silence the voice of truth, but instead, it galvanized the nation and strengthened the resolve to fight for freedom. The priest’s funeral drew crowds of believers, and his grave in Żoliborz became a pilgrimage site. In 2010, Blessed Jerzy was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI, confirming his martyrdom in defense of faith and Christian values.

The grave of Blessed Jerzy today (Photo: EWTN Polska)





Commemorating Martyrdom

The year 2024 is an important time to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Father Popiełuszko’s martyrdom. Numerous events are planned to honor his life, activities and spiritual message. One of the key events will be the Papal March, scheduled for Oct. 19. The march will start from St. Anne’s Church in Warsaw and end in Żoliborz, where participants will pay tribute to Blessed Jerzy at his grave.

Pope John Paul II prays June 14, 1987, in Warsaw in front of the Church of St. Stanislas at the tomb of Father Jerzy Popieluszko, a defender of civic and religious freedom against communist authorities. He was kidnapped and murdered in October 1984 at the age of 37. He was beatified in 2010. (Photo: JEAN-CLAUDE DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) 2012 AFP





At the conclusion of the commemorations, on Nov. 3, the anniversary of his funeral, a solemn Mass will be celebrated in his honor, closing the official ceremonies. The yearlong celebration will also feature a series of lectures, exhibitions and concerts to remind people of his resilience and how his message remains relevant today.

Exhibitions about the life of Father Popiełuszko will be held at the museum of the Archdiocese of Warsaw, where previously unseen documents and photographs will be displayed. Through these activities, the organizers aim to highlight the importance of this martyr's spiritual and social work.

The Relevance of His Message

Even though 40 years have passed since Father Popiełuszko's death, his message remains timely. The priest often emphasized that the foundation of true freedom is truth and the overcoming of fear.

“The fundamental issue in the liberation of man and the nation is overcoming fear,” Blessed Jerzy used to say — a statement that, in the context of today's challenges, takes on new significance. His call to “overcome evil with good” is especially relevant in a world grappling with numerous moral and spiritual crises.

Many clergymen, including Pope Francis, emphasize that Father Popiełuszko serves as a model for modern Christians, teaching us how to build unity and peace based on Christian values. His life is a testament that faith can be a powerful tool in the struggle for justice, and the spiritual message he preached continues to inspire future generations.

Legacy and Memory

Despite his brutal death, Father Popiełuszko's legacy lives on. His life, martyrdom and faith inspire countless Poles and believers around the world. His grave in Żoliborz is not just a place of prayer, but also a symbol of hope and courage. Every day, prayers for his intercession are offered by pilgrims seeking liberation from hatred and fear.

Blessed Jerzy was a dedicated priest. (Photo: Public domain)





The priest’s legacy is also carried forward through various cultural and educational initiatives aimed at introducing his life to younger generations. Thanks to these efforts, his message remains alive and relevant, and Blessed Jerzy stands as a role model for contemporary people who believe in the values of freedom, truth and justice.

Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko remains a symbol of unwavering faith and hope for the victory of good over evil, inspiring generations to strive for a better world in the spirit of Christian love.

Piotr M. Pietrus is EWTN Poland’s editor-in-chief.





