Watch the Papal Visit to Kazakhstan

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

9/11

HISTORY In a slate of 10 shows (7, 8, 9 and 11am and 1, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10:04pm) about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, eight are rated TV-14 for language and images of violence. Two are PG: At 7am, America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes (2016) tells the story of the American flag that indomitable firefighters raised at Ground Zero. In Escape From the Towers (2018) at 11am, survivors recount their perilous exits from the Twin Towers.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY, Sept. 13-15

Apostolic Journey of His Holiness Pope Francis to Kazakhstan

EWTN “Messengers of Peace and Unity” is the theme of the Pope’s trip to this Central Asian land. In Nur-Sultan on Tuesday he will visit President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and meet officials and diplomats. On Wednesday he will attend a “Silent Prayer of Religious Leaders and the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.” He will also meet religious figures and celebrate Mass at the Expo Grounds. On Thursday he will meet his fellow Jesuits; meet with bishops, clergy, religious, seminarians and lay workers; and read the “Final Declaration and Conclusion of the VII Congress.”

MONDAY, Sept. 19, noon

The Prince and the Pauper

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES William Keighley directed this 1937 fantasy classic based on Mark Twain’s same-named 1881 novel about two boys in 16th-century England with identical looks but vastly different lots in life. Errol Flynn, twins Billy and Bobby Mauch and Claude Rains star.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 19-23, 5:30pm

Catholic Enlightenment: Gifts of Catholicism to Civilization

EWTN In this 2015 documentary English Fathers Andrew Pinsent and Marcus Holden survey Catholicism’s extraordinary gifts to Western and world culture and progress.

THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 8pm

This Old House

PBS In this climactic episode, “Saratoga Springs, A Legacy Restored,” the team members tour the 1864 Dutch Colonial house they have so long, patiently and painstakingly restored.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24, 9:30am

Adventure Catechism

EWTN In this episode, “What Is the Eucharist? What Is the Mass?” little children learn about Jesus’ Real Presence among us and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

Our Lady of Walsingham

EWTN Aired on her feast day, Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Walsingham at 11:30am and Walsingham: 480 Years On at 2pm pay tribute to Our Lady and her devotees.

SUNDAY, Sept. 25, 1:30pm

In Concert: Europa Konzert 2013 from Prague

EWTN In Prague Castle’s Spanish Hall on May 1, 2013, the Berliner Philharmoniker under Sir Simon Rattle and with Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kožená performed works by Vaughan Williams, Dvorák and Beethoven.