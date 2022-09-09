Support the register

Watch the Papal Visit to Kazakhstan

TV Picks 09.11.22

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Sept. 13-15.
Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Sept. 13-15.
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

9/11

HISTORY In a slate of 10 shows (7, 8, 9 and 11am and 1, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10:04pm) about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, eight are rated TV-14 for language and images of violence. Two are PG: At 7am, America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes (2016) tells the story of the American flag that indomitable firefighters raised at Ground Zero. In Escape From the Towers (2018) at 11am, survivors recount their perilous exits from the Twin Towers.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY, Sept. 13-15

Apostolic Journey of His Holiness Pope Francis to Kazakhstan

EWTN “Messengers of Peace and Unity” is the theme of the Pope’s trip to this Central Asian land. In Nur-Sultan on Tuesday he will visit President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and meet officials and diplomats. On Wednesday he will attend a “Silent Prayer of Religious Leaders and the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.” He will also meet religious figures and celebrate Mass at the Expo Grounds. On Thursday he will meet his fellow Jesuits; meet with bishops, clergy, religious, seminarians and lay workers; and read the “Final Declaration and Conclusion of the VII Congress.”

MONDAY, Sept. 19, noon

The Prince and the Pauper

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES William Keighley directed this 1937 fantasy classic based on Mark Twain’s same-named 1881 novel about two boys in 16th-century England with identical looks but vastly different lots in life. Errol Flynn, twins Billy and Bobby Mauch and Claude Rains star.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 19-23, 5:30pm

Catholic Enlightenment: Gifts of Catholicism to Civilization

EWTN In this 2015 documentary English Fathers Andrew Pinsent and Marcus Holden survey Catholicism’s extraordinary gifts to Western and world culture and progress.

THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 8pm

This Old House

PBS In this climactic episode, “Saratoga Springs, A Legacy Restored,” the team members tour the 1864 Dutch Colonial house they have so long, patiently and painstakingly restored.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24, 9:30am

Adventure Catechism

EWTN In this episode, “What Is the Eucharist? What Is the Mass?” little children learn about Jesus’ Real Presence among us and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

Our Lady of Walsingham

EWTN Aired on her feast day, Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Walsingham at 11:30am and Walsingham: 480 Years On at 2pm pay tribute to Our Lady and her devotees.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Sept. 25, 1:30pm

In Concert: Europa Konzert 2013 from Prague

EWTN In Prague Castle’s Spanish Hall on May 1, 2013, the Berliner Philharmoniker under Sir Simon Rattle and with Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kožená performed works by Vaughan Williams, Dvorák and Beethoven.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

Queen Elizabeth II and St. Teresa of Calcutta look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit presented by the Queen to Mother Teresa at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi, India.

The Life of Queen Elizabeth and a Documentary on Mother Teresa (Sept. 10)

Queen Elizabeth II met five popes in her lifetime. Pope Francis in his statement upon her death Sept. 8 promised prayers for her peaceful repose and praised her for ‘her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.’ Edward Pentin, the Register’s Rome Correspondent, who hails from England, joins us now to remember the Queen. Then EWTN News’ executive director Matthew Bunson and the National Catholic Register’s Jeanette De Melo discuss Mother Teresa and the film ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ marking the 25th anniversary of her death.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Anonymous, “St. Peter Claver”

St. Peter Claver, Slave of Slaves, Pray For Us!

‘O God, who made St. Peter Claver a slave of slaves and strengthened him with wonderful charity and patience as he came to their help, grant, through his intercession, that, seeking the things of Jesus Christ, we may love our neighbor in deeds and in truth.’ (Collect for the Memorial)

John Grondelski Blogs
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, in London.

A Tribute to My Queen

As a spiritual mother and grandmother to millions, it seems fitting that she should have passed on the feast of the Nativity of Our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Heaven.

Edward Pentin Blogs

