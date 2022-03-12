Watch Shows About Sts. Joseph and Patrick on EWTN
TV Picks 03.13.22
MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 14-18, 5:30pm, 2:30am
St. Joseph
EWTN in this series, priests examine St. Joseph respectively as Husband of Mary; Father of Jesus; the Humble; at the Temple; and the Steward.
TUESDAY, March 15, 9pm
American Experience: Annie Oakley
PBS Annie Oakley (1860-1926) was a celebrated markswoman with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show between 1885 and 1901 and became a revered national figure.
WEDNESDAY, March 16, 9pm
Nova: Looking for Life on Mars
PBS NASA’s rover Perseverance and robot helicopter Ingenuity landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. A re-air from 2021.
THURSDAY, March 17, 3:30pm
Sing St. Patrick
EWTN This show salutes the “Apostle of Ireland” with tunes both sacred and secular, gathered from several “Celebrate St. Patrick” concerts.
SATURDAY, March 19
Feast of St. Joseph
EWTN At 10am is St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father. At noon, live, in Nazareth, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, is to celebrate Holy Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph. At 3:30pm, in Savoring Our Faith, Father Leo Patalinghug samples dishes associated with St. Joseph.
MONDAY, March 21, 10:15pm
Boys Town
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Filled with respect for Catholicism and worth seeing every time, this 1938 drama tells the story of Boys Town founder Father Edward Flanagan (“Best Actor” winner Spencer Tracy) and the orphans for whom he spent his life.
THURSDAY, March 24-SATURDAY, March 26
24 Hours for the Lord
EWTN “24 Hours” is a Lenten observance initiated by Pope Francis. The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., is hosting the Opening Mass at 6:30pm Thursday and the Closing Mass at 5:15pm Saturday.
FRIDAY, March 25
Solemnity of the Annunciation
EWTN At 3am is the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation From Nazareth. (Re-airs 11:30am.) At 5:30pm is Annunciation: A Call to Faith in a Broken World. (Re-airs 2:30am.)
SATURDAY, March 26, 2:30pm
Stations of the Cross on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing
EWTN EWTN’s much-loved foundress, Mother Angelica (b. 1923), left this world at age 92 on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016.
UPCOMING
MONDAY, March 28, 8pm, 1am
Journey Home
EWTN Emily Woodham, a former Anglican, discusses her conversion.
- Keywords:
- saints
- tv picks
- st. patrick
- st. joseph