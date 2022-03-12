Watch Shows About Sts. Joseph and Patrick on EWTN

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 14-18, 5:30pm, 2:30am

St. Joseph

EWTN in this series, priests examine St. Joseph respectively as Husband of Mary; Father of Jesus; the Humble; at the Temple; and the Steward.

TUESDAY, March 15, 9pm

American Experience: Annie Oakley

PBS Annie Oakley (1860-1926) was a celebrated markswoman with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show between 1885 and 1901 and became a revered national figure.

WEDNESDAY, March 16, 9pm

Nova: Looking for Life on Mars

PBS NASA’s rover Perseverance and robot helicopter Ingenuity landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. A re-air from 2021.

THURSDAY, March 17, 3:30pm

Sing St. Patrick

EWTN This show salutes the “Apostle of Ireland” with tunes both sacred and secular, gathered from several “Celebrate St. Patrick” concerts.

SATURDAY, March 19

Feast of St. Joseph

EWTN At 10am is St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father. At noon, live, in Nazareth, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, is to celebrate Holy Mass of the Solemnity of St. Joseph. At 3:30pm, in Savoring Our Faith, Father Leo Patalinghug samples dishes associated with St. Joseph.

MONDAY, March 21, 10:15pm

Boys Town

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Filled with respect for Catholicism and worth seeing every time, this 1938 drama tells the story of Boys Town founder Father Edward Flanagan (“Best Actor” winner Spencer Tracy) and the orphans for whom he spent his life.

THURSDAY, March 24-SATURDAY, March 26

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN “24 Hours” is a Lenten observance initiated by Pope Francis. The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., is hosting the Opening Mass at 6:30pm Thursday and the Closing Mass at 5:15pm Saturday.

FRIDAY, March 25

Solemnity of the Annunciation

EWTN At 3am is the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation From Nazareth. (Re-airs 11:30am.) At 5:30pm is Annunciation: A Call to Faith in a Broken World. (Re-airs 2:30am.)

SATURDAY, March 26, 2:30pm

Stations of the Cross on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing

EWTN EWTN’s much-loved foundress, Mother Angelica (b. 1923), left this world at age 92 on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016.

UPCOMING

MONDAY, March 28, 8pm, 1am

Journey Home

EWTN Emily Woodham, a former Anglican, discusses her conversion.