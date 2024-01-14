Watch Pro-Life Events Live on EWTN

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 7 a.m.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution

HISTORY This hour-long documentary from 2020 about Black Americans during the American Revolution focuses on patriots such as Crispus Attucks, Minuteman Peter Salem, spy James Armistead Lafayette and poetess Phillis Wheatley. TV-PG.

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Making Abortion Rare

EWTN Theresa Burke and David Reardon, experts in post-abortion counseling, strategize about how to make abortions unthinkable as well as illegal. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, January 18, 5 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This “Best Picture” drama from 1946 movingly portrays three World War II veterans’ postwar struggles and triumphs. Harold Russell, Teresa Wright, Dana Andrews, Fredric March, Myrna Loy and Cathy O’Donnell star. TV-PG for intense scenes.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 18-19, live

51st-Annual March for Life

EWTN With the theme “Pro-Life: With Every Woman, For Every Child,” this year’s hundred thousand-plus marchers in Washington, D.C., will stress that the pro-life community helps women well after their babies are born. At 5 p.m. Thursday is the Opening Mass and Holy Hour of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 8 a.m. Friday is the Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m). From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, EWTN will air the March for Life rally and march. (Re-airs 10 p.m.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 2:30 p.m., live

20th-Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN “On our 20th anniversary, it is more important than ever that we stand for and have hope in Christ,” say the organizers of this event. Every year proclaiming, “Because Women Deserve Better Than Abortion” and “Abortion Hurts Women,” tens of thousands rally in downtown San Francisco and march to Embarcadero Plaza. (Re-airs 1 a.m. Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, live

10th-Annual OneLife LA

EWTN At 5 p.m. is the 10th Annual OneLife LA march and rally in downtown Los Angeles. The organizers remind us that each human being is created in God’s image and likeness, and we must always protect vulnerable people. At 8 p.m. will be the annual “Requiem for the Unborn” Pro-Life Mass in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

SUNDAY, Jan. 21, 9:02 p.m., 1:04 a.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Pasta Party,” recounts the competition between Italian food innovators Hector and Mario Boiardi and James Kraft. TV-PG.

Upcoming

Monday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

In the Footsteps of Polish Saints With Father Mitch Pacwa

EWTN Jesuit Father Pacwa explains the Polish people’s deep love for the Black Madonna icon of Our Lady of Czestochowa at Jasna Góra Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland.