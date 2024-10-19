The Church Creates New Saints Ahead of All Saints’ Day

SUNDAY, Oct. 20, 4:30 a.m., live

Holy Mass With Canonizations

EWTN Mass will be in St. Peter’s Square, with 14 to be canonized: the 11 Martyrs of Damascus in 1860 — Franciscan Father Manuel Ruiz López, his seven Franciscan companions and the Massabki brothers, Francis, Abdel Moati and Raphael, Maronite laymen — as well as three founders of religious orders, Father Giuseppe Allamano (1851-1926), Sister Elena Guerra (1835-1914) and Sister Marie-Léonie Paradis (1840-1912). (Re-airs at noon.)

SUNDAY, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m.

The Holy Land Rosary

EWTN “Abandon yourself in the hands of Mary. She will take care of you,” said St. Padre Pio. Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa leads the Glorious Mysteries at their Holy Land locations.

SUNDAY-SUNDAY, Oct. 20-27

Second Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops

EWTN The Synod on Synodality continues. Coverage includes EWTN News Nightly with Tracy Sabol at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday; The World Over with Raymond Arroyo, at 5 p.m. Thursday; and EWTN News In Depth with Catherine Hadro, at 5 p.m. Friday. At 4:30 a.m., live, Oct. 27 in St. Peter’s Basilica is Holy Mass for the Conclusion of the Synod on Synodality. (Re-airs at noon.)

FRIDAY, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

A Night to Remember

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1958 British drama about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912, based on Walter Lord’s same-named 1955 novel, won plaudits from actual survivors for its accuracy. Kenneth More and Laurence Naismith head a fine cast in this gripping story. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, Nov. 1, live

All Saints’ Day

EWTN At 8 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel is Daily Mass for All Saints’ Day. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m. and midnight.) At 12:10 p.m. is the Solemn Mass of All Saints at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

SATURDAY, Nov. 2, live

All Souls’ Day

EWTN At 6 a.m. in the Rome War Cemetery, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass for the Commemoration of All Souls. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m.) At 8 a.m., the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will say Daily Mass for All Souls Day. At 2 p.m., Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate a Pontifical Requiem Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. At 6 p.m., tape-delayed, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gómez will say All Souls’ Day Mass in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California. At 11:30 p.m., tape-delayed, is a Choral Concert for the Commemoration of All Souls at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Nov. 3, 9:20 a.m.

Litany of the Sacred Heart

EWTN Pray this novena with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs 1:20 p.m., 8:20 p.m.)