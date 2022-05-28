To Watch: Memorial Day Viewing

SUNDAYS, 4pm

Vaticano

EWTN This weekly show spotlights Pope Francis’ doings and Vatican happenings.

SUNDAY, May 22, 10pm

Heart of a Missionary: The Story of Pauline Jaricot

EWTN Airing on the day of her beatification in Lyon, France, this documentary highlights the life of Pauline Jaricot (1799-1862), a laywoman who founded the Society for the Propagation of the Faith in 1822 and the Association of the Living Rosary in 1826. (Re-airs 5am Friday.)

SUNDAY, May 29, 8pm, 9:30pm

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS This annual concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, featuring celebrities, military musical units and the National Symphony Orchestra, honors America’s fallen.

SUNDAY, May 29, 10pm

The Passion of St. Joan of Arc

EWTN Shown on the eve of her feast day, this 2020 documentary sees trust in Jesus as key to St. Joan’s sanctity and her deliverance of France. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, May 29, 10:30pm

The Red Badge of Courage

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on the same-titled 1895 novel by Stephen Crane, this 1951 Civil War drama stars World War II Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy as a young Union Army private.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, May 30-31, 8pm

Theodore Roosevelt

HISTORY This special chronicles the life of Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), historian, outdoorsman, war hero and president of the United States, 1901-1909; it airs in two parts: “The Great Adventure” and “The Man in the Arena.”

TUESDAY, May 31, 10:34pm

Buffalo Soldiers: The Unknown Army

HISTORY This premiere special profiles the U.S. Army’s all-Black cavalry units who served in the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War and other campaigns.

THURSDAY, June 2, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Road to Namugongo: Pilgrimage to the Shrines of the Uganda Martyrs

EWTN Every June 3, pilgrims visit Namugongo in central Uganda for the feast day of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions, whom a lustful king martyred in 1886.

SATURDAY, June 4, 9am

First Saturday Devotions

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word lead prayers of reparation for offenses against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, June 5

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s (re-airs 3pm). EWTN’s Mass is live at 8am, and Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is live at noon in Washington. (Re-airs at midnight.) At 1:30pm, The Fire of Your Love features the Cor Unum Chorale of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady parish in Clinton, Massachusetts.