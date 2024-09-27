The Lord’s Friends Share Him With Others

Sunday, Sept. 29, is the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Numbers 11:25-29; Psalm 19:8, 10, 12-13, 14; James 5:1-6; Mark 9:38-43, 45, 47-48.

In the Gospel there is a certain tension between legitimate freedom and truths we must insist upon. We also have a lot to learn in sorting out friends and foes.

The text begins, “John said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons in your name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow us.’”

John has confused priorities. Task No. 1 is to advance the kingdom of God, taking back territory from the Evil One. There are certain things that the Lord gave only for the apostles to do. It was they, not just anyone, who were to preach and formally teach in Jesus’ name, to baptize, to confirm, to celebrate the Eucharist, to forgive sins, to lead with authority, and to appoint successors and helpers by the laying on of hands. There is a hierarchy and line of authority to respect in certain matters, especially official teachings and the administration of the sacraments.

Yet it is foolish to think that every gift is reserved for the priesthood. Laypeople bring many gifts: prayer, holiness and the ability to teach and to share leadership in parishes.

The Lord then admonishes the apostles, “Whoever is not against us is for us. Anyone who gives you a cup of water to drink because you belong to Christ will surely not lose his reward.”

This, of course, implies that the apostles will in fact need help, encouragement and basic necessities as they undertake to proclaim the Gospel.

Afterward, Jesus says, “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.”

Here, then, is the worst enemy of all: false teachers and those who give scandal. The “little ones” Jesus refers to here are not just children; all of his disciples are his “little ones.” Yes, to mislead or give scandal to God’s people is so awful that Jesus says being cast into the sea with a millstone around one’s neck is a better option. Hellfire and worms will be their lot. Jesus says that it is more serious to sin in this way than to lose a hand or a foot or an eye! Elsewhere, Jesus calls false shepherds “wolves.”

True friends of the Lord drive out demons by holy teaching, good example and prayer. Enemies of the Lord drive in demons by false teaching, bad example and outright seduction. True friends of the Lord lift him up for all the world to see.