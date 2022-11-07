The 2022 ‘Buy Catholic’ Christmas Gift Guide

To help you choose creative and meaningful gifts for friends and family this year, check out these thoughtful ideas, all of which allow you to support Catholic businesses, entrepreneurs and artists while shopping.

For Men

1. The Saintmaker Catholic Life Planner: I recommend this creative and practical gift for both men and women. The product tagline is catchy: “Productivity science meets Catholic tradition.” I love how the planners come in the colors of the liturgical seasons and include both the ordinary- and extraordinary-form calendars. This planner makes a timely Christmas gift with a new calendar year and new liturgical season upon us. Use code KATIEWARNERCATHOLIC for a discount while checking out online.

2. A fine Catholic wine: A selection from Trinitas Cellars makes a perfect holiday gift. Try the limited 2015 Our Lady of Guadalupe Red from this faith-based collection. This small family winery was founded by the first generation of the Busch family with the belief that with family, faith and perseverance, anything is possible. Trinitas offers more than 10 sets to choose from, starting from $50. Receive 15% off with promo code FAITH.

3. Art print from Elizabeth Zelasko: This talented artist and iconographer often makes appearances in gift guides, as her work is truly exquisite in meaning and detail. Check out this newer print of Sts. Peter and Paul, a perfect piece to adorn a living room or office space.

4. Handmade pocket rosary: These pocket rosaries, which come with bronze crucifixes and the ability to add a customized favorite-saint medal, are both handy and gorgeous, as are all of the products from The Catholic Woodworker.

5. Standing St. Benedict crucifix: If the man you’re shopping for doesn’t already have a desk crucifix, EWTN Religious Catalogue has an extensive selection; this one (Item: 120B) comes with a silver-plated Italian corpus and olive-wood base.

For Women

6. Catholic jewelry: Telos Art Shop is still my favorite online Catholic store for beautiful jewelry. Check out this Accented Miraculous Medal necklace, or any of their unique ring, bracelet or earring options. Bonus savings are available if you use code KATIE5 at checkout for $5 off any order or KATIE10 for 10% off orders of more than $75.

7. A Marian statue: Any woman would love the home décor options from House of Joppa, including some of the lovely Marian statues like the Madonna With Roses Statue or the Blessed Sacrament Statue. A variety of statues are also available at EWTNRC.com.

8. “Oh Come, Let Us Adore Him” serving tray: From EWTN Religious Catalogue, this festive tray (Item: ST213) is made of sturdy, lightweight wood and decorated with holly; it’s a perfect gift to add to one’s holiday hosting-and-dining collection. Pair it with a Corda candle, known for its beautiful scent and faith-based theming, to burn alongside.

9. “Saint Goals” women’s graphic tee: This super soft t-shirt in heathered navy from Annunciation Designs with a #saintgoals theme would pair fashionably with any outfit.

10. St. Thérèse mug and Catholic coffee: Pair a lovely Little Flower Mug — which comes with personalization! — with the St. Thérèse of Lisieux roast from CatholicCoffee.com for a fun themed gift. Or switch up the pairings and add some extra flavor with the Our Lady of Mount Caramel salted caramel blend. Get 15% off your purchase (discount is good for any items at CatholicCompany.com or at CatholicCoffee.com), with code KATIE15.

Catechists, Teachers, Friends

11. “Jesus First” tumbler: These coffee tumblers, complete with bamboo lids and gold metal straws, are chic and useful from West Coast Catholic. The front of the glass says: “But first, Jesus.” Looking for an even grander gift idea? Pair the tumbler with one of the beautiful rosary hangers from Rough2Rustic so the recipient can grab a rosary to pray while sipping.

12. “Mary’s Garden” Bible tabs: I love these perfectly giftable, decorative Bible tabs from Little Way Design Co., described in this way on the design company’s website: “Add beauty to your Bible and quickly get to the books you need to get to with our beautiful Bible tabs inspired by our Blessed Mother and her love for the Word of God.”

13. Through the Year With Jesus and Through the Year With Mary books by Katherine Bogner: These books make such fabulous, thoughtful gifts for any catechist, teacher or fellow parent in your life, as the content appeals to young children through adults. I learn right along with my children as we journey through these books, filled with catechesis, art, Scripture and tradition — they are gems!

14. Another favorite “book pick” a teacher or parent would love is the new Lego comic-book-style title The Holy Mass: On Earth as It Is in Heaven. It’s as fun and engaging as it is catechetical. My kids give this “Building Blocks of Faith Series” by Kevin and Mary O’Neill two ecstatic thumbs-up. Receive 30% off of retail price at EWTNRC.com.

15. Sancta Nox: Christmas Matins From Bavaria and Rorate Coeli: Marian Sounds of Advent: Bring beautiful music and chant home in these holy seasons. Learn more about these beautiful albums at EWTNRC.com and receive 30% off of retail at checkout.

16. Novena cards: Mix and match your favorite prayer and novena cards with this fun bundle from Novena Cards. I always have a pack of these cards at home and love to gift them as well. If you want to pair the cards with a book, check out the unique new title by Laraine Bennett, The Little Way of Living With Less, a spiritual journey guided by St. Thérèse of Lisieux toward a “less is more” manner of living. Code NCR2022 will give you 25% bonus savings on the book.

For Children

17. Fatima “lacing” set: Saintly Heart has been releasing the neatest toys for Catholic children. In addition to this adorable Fatima Lacing Set, which comes with a puzzle, wooden toys, lacing string, tote bag and the Fatima story, check out other items in the shop, like the Nativity Playset, St. Florian’s Firefighter Bath Toy Set, and the St. Francis Friendly Fox Teethers for babies and toddlers.

18. A curated gift basket from Catholic Family Crate: There are so many neat gift items for kids from Catholic Family Crate. You could grab one item or several to make a fun basket of Catholic prayer goodies for the child recipient, including Mass Cards (my kids use these every time we go to Mass), a Daily Examen Notepad, Lectio Divina Notepad for Children, Little Way Cards, and Vinyl Stickers of the saints. Use code NCR2022 for a discount on all the Catholic Family Crate goodies. While you’re visiting Catholic Family Crate, check out their awesome liturgical-living subscriptions. We have loved every box we’ve received. P.S. Don’t forget to download their free “12 Days of Christmas Activity Packet” to use during the holy season.

19. Water “reveal” cards: The Catholic Church Alpha-Wet Cards and the Mysteries of the Rosary Water Reveal Cards from Shining Light Dolls are inexpensive but huge hits with little ones, offering no-mess fun at home or on the go, along with catechesis about elements of the Catholic faith, the saints and the Rosary. All of my kids, ranging in age from 2 to 9, love using these cards.

20. Rosary aids: How neat is this Rosary Popper from Gather and Pray? Little hands will be thrilled with this lovely prayer aid. Another great Rosary resource for little ones is the Rosary Quiet Book from the Little Rose Shop that makes a creative addition to your Mass bag or family prayer time.

21. New children’s books: If you’re looking for some great new Catholic children’s books to wrap and put under the tree, check out this year’s releases from First Faith Treasury Books.*

Jack Giorgio, Future Priest offers young children a superhero storyline and colorful artwork that emphasize the heroic nature of the priesthood, a beautiful father-son relationship, and the great gift of the sacraments. Oremus: Latin Prayers for Young Catholics is another beautifully giftable book, with prayers from the Mass and other beloved Catholic prayers, in both English and Latin, accompanied by master copies of some of the Church’s most famous sacred art. Use online code KATIECATHOLIC-15 for 15% off either of these titles at TANBooks.com.

For a seasonal title, check out Raymond Arroyo’s new release, The Wise Men Who Found Christmas, the untold tale of three seekers who followed a star and found themselves in the middle of the greatest story ever told. Arroyo’s book is available for 30% discount off of retail at EWTNRC.com. See separate feature about this new Christmas book.









Bonus Picks for Everyone on Your List

Pick up the inspiring new title Welcoming the Christ Child With Padre Pio: Daily Reflections for Advent, in which brief stories about and quotes from the wonderworking saint are woven with Scripture and prayer to help you experience Pio’s favorite liturgical season with greater hope and joy.

Messages of Light for Advent and Christmas 2022: 3 Minute Devotions, rife with Scripture, brief reflections and prayer prompts, will help one focus on the season of light in the dark of winter.

Another great home gift to add as a present topper would be Lisa Hendey’s new 5-Minute Prayers Around the Advent Wreath, a perfect way to begin or end any meal; written for all ages.

Catechism of the Catholic Church: The new Ascension edition of the Catechism is inviting, with its clean look and accessible “Foundations of Faith” approach. Countless Catholics have benefited from The Great Adventure Catholic Bible and studies, so it’s exciting to be able to see and gift this world-class teaching tool from Ascension Press this Christmas.

If you are gifting during the Advent season, a wonderful book would be The Jesse Tree: An Advent Devotion by Eric & Susan Sammons, with beautiful Jesse Tree devotions that interweave Bible passages with meditation, discussion questions, prayer and life application: perfect for individual, family, home and classroom use.

Lion & Lamb book club: This is another great subscription gift for children, with three-to-five age-appropriate stories, emphasizing creativity, faith and character, showing up at your young one’s doorstep quarterly. You can order different boxes depending on your child’s age (“Duckling,” “Lamb” or “Lion”; we are excitedly digging into the “Lion” box), and both children and the adults who gift them will enjoy the quality book selections, which include both classics and new Catholic children’s titles, plus the neat discussion cards that come alongside.

Mother & Home Market: Check out this newly launched market, with unique and theologically imbued gifts, including personal items for women, home goods, books, paper goods and seasonal items, many selections coming straight from Catholic artisans. A donation from every purchase is made to the international nonprofit Be Not Afraid, which supports parents carrying their baby to term following a prenatal diagnosis.

