Refreshed: Rest Awhile With Jesus

Sunday, July 21, is the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Jeremiah 23:1-6; Psalm 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6; Ephesians 2:13-18; and Mark 6:30-34.

The Gospel focuses on the priority of personal prayer.

In last Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus sent the apostles out two by two to proclaim the Kingdom. Now, they return, eager to report their progress and the graces they encountered.

As Jesus listens, he urges them (perhaps because they are so overjoyed) to come away and rest awhile, for they have labored long. In so doing, Jesus also teaches us about prayer.

Let’s consider four teachings from Christ on prayer.

Praise-Filled Prayer

As the text opens, the apostles are with Jesus, joyfully recounting all they experienced on their missionary journey. In a similar text in Luke (10:17), the apostles return rejoicing, saying that even demons are subject to them (through Jesus’ name). Thus, their first instinct is joyful gratitude before the Lord. Is your prayer filled with praise and thanksgiving? Are you grateful to God for all that he has done? Do you tell God what is happening in your life and give him thanks for all He has enabled you to do?

Peace-Filled Prayer

Jesus invites the apostles to come away by themselves to a quiet place and rest for a while. Most people don’t think of their personal prayer as a privileged invitation from the Lord, nor do they think of it as rest. An old hymn says,

Sweet hour of prayer! Sweet hour of prayer!

That calls me from a world of care,

And bids me at my Father’s throne

Make all my wants and wishes known.

In seasons of distress and grief,

My soul has often found relief,

And oft escaped the tempter’s snare,

By thy return, sweet hour of prayer!

Learn to think of prayer as quiet time, as rest with the Lord, when he soothes, strengthens, refreshes and blesses us.

Prioritized Prayer

The text says that people were coming in great numbers, seeking the attention of the Lord and the apostles; they could not even get a moment to eat! There is no doubt that the people had critical needs. They needed to be taught, healed, fed and cared for in many ways. Yet despite this, Jesus said, in effect, “We have to get away from all this.” He directed the apostles to go off in the boat to a deserted place.

Pious Prayer

After Jesus spent this time alone with the apostles on the boat, they reached the other shore. Sure enough, the crowd was there waiting for them, but Jesus and the apostles were now well-rested.

Jesus, renewed and refreshed, saw the vast crowd and began to teach them at great length, highlighting the power that prayer bestows: We are more fully equipped for our mission, more zealous and more loving. The rest afforded by prayer rejuvenates our better nature and helps it to grow.

Jesus found time to pray; he made it a priority. How about you?