Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/prepare-your-heart-for-advent-why-and-how-to-return-to-sunday-mass-and-confession-2021-r2sny56d

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Prepare Your Heart for Advent: Why (and How) to Return to Sunday Mass and Confession 2021

Part I of our annual Advent guides

Advent calls us to prepare our hearts for the coming of the Christ Child.
Advent calls us to prepare our hearts for the coming of the Christ Child. (photo: Shutterstock / Shutterstock)
The Editors Features

 

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up