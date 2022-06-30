Parental Warning: ‘Lightyear’ Includes Same-Sex Kiss, Relationship

Lightyear went to infinity — and then way beyond the limits of a family-friendly film.

Disney and Pixar have received substantial attention over the past months after employees alleged that corporate executives cut “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection” in recent films, “regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

More anger ensued when Disney CEO Bob Chapek did not immediately respond to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill, or, as many called it, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Once Chapek responded, he admitted that he was against the bill and said he knew that “many are upset that we didn’t speak out against the bill.”

Disney then vowed to increase the number of “LGBTQ” characters in future productions, and it seems Lightyear is just the beginning.

Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story series, providing space ranger Buzz Lightyear’s origin story. After exploring a hostile planet, Lightyear, his partner Alicia Hawthorne and their entire crew are marooned on that planet, desperately in search of a way back home.

In order to leave the planet, Lightyear needs to form a perfect hyperspace crystal to fuel their ship. During each attempt into space, Lightyear’s time slows down — while he’s in space for four minutes, four years go by on the planet.

Upon his first return, and a failed attempt at hyperspace, Lightyear discovers Hawthorne is engaged to Kiko, a woman she met while working.

We then see Lightyear’s multiple attempts at hyperspace travel; each time Lightyear returns four years later, we see a development in Hawthorne’s relationship. First, she’s pregnant (there must have been a donor sperm?); then, Hawthorne and Kiko are seen with their child; finally, at a graduation party, the couple shares a kiss.

This same-sex kiss scene was originally removed from the film, but restored, after Disney caved to the outcry of several employees that protested the removal. Because of the kiss, the film has been banned in 14 countries and territories across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

One theater in Oklahoma has already announced that it will fast-forward through the scenes, posting signs at the entryway:

“Warning! Attention Parents: The management of this theater discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie. We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact. We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

Movie warning about 'same-sex kissing scene' sparks controversy in Kingfisher https://t.co/SqTmps3brB — KFOR (@kfor) June 21, 2022





While Lightyear isn’t the first Pixar film to feature “LGBTQ” characters — 2020’s Onward featured a one-eyed cop that mentions her girlfriend, 2019’s Toy Story 4 showed two moms hugging their child goodbye at kindergarten, and 2016’s Finding Dory shows a lesbian couple walking in the background — this is the most flagrant depiction by far.

In Lightyear, there are multiple references to Hawthorne’s lesbian relationship, including the on-screen same-sex kiss. Fast-forwarding is difficult, as more than 40 years go by in between the flashback scenes; much of the plot would be missed.

In the case of Onward, the “LGBT” inclusion takes away from this breathtaking and heart-wrenching film. However, the lesbian cop is a mythical creature — it’s tough for young ones to immediately recognize her gender — and the scene is easily mutable. This movie presents a remarkable story about family, and by avoiding this scene, nothing is lost in this fantastical, magical story.

The good news? You’re not missing out on much if you don’t see Lightyear.

While the concept of Buzz Lightyear’s origin story sounds intriguing, there’s nothing in the movie that affects his original storyline in the Toy Story series. As Lightyear must overcome his desire to fix his mistakes and work alone, he battles Zurg — which seems to be a metaphor for overcoming himself — and ends the story reenlisted as a space ranger.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Disney desires to steer clear of “LGBTQ” themes in its upcoming movie. Strange World, coming this November, will feature the first-ever gay teen romance, and Disney+ currently boasts an entire “pride” collection on its streaming service.

I wouldn’t recommend this movie to families or young kids. Besides, the Toy Story films are overarchingly better, and you won’t have to worry about unwarranted messages from Disney and Pixar.