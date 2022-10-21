New EWTN Series: ‘Transgender Movement: What Catholics Need to Know’

SUNDAY, Oct. 23, 12pm-3pm, 5pm, 7pm

The Food That Built America

HISTORY From noon to 3pm, these episodes cover pasta, beef, snack cakes and innovations; at 5pm, new technology and World War I; at 7pm, World War II and the postwar years.

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Transgender Movement: What Catholics Need to Know

EWTN Policy expert Mary Rice Hasson and Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan Anderson explain how transgender forces have become so powerful. TV-PG.

The series continues all week:

The miniseries airs Oct. 24-28 on EWTN.





TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1-Nov. 2

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

EWTN At 8am, live, on Tuesday is Daily Mass in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:45pm.) At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass of All Saints at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (Re-airs midnight.) On Wednesday at 6am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Deceased Cardinals and Bishops of the Year in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 11:30am.) At 8am, live, is Daily Mass in Irondale. (Re-airs 7pm and midnight.) At 3pm is Day of the Dead Mass and Procession in Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles, California.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 9pm

Nova: Nazca Desert Mysteries

PBS Scholars speculate about the makers and the purpose of the extensive pre-Columbian Nazca Lines designs etched in the desert soil of southern Peru.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 1:30pm

Captains Courageous

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES A boy learns lessons about faith and manhood in this 1937 seafaring classic based on Rudyard Kipling’s 1897 same-named novel. Freddie Bartholomew, Spencer Tracy and Lionel Barrymore star. Advisory: A tragic accident is pivotal to the plot.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, Nov. 3-6

Apostolic Visit to Bahrain

EWTN On Thursday in Awali, Pope Francis will visit King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and address officials and diplomats. On Friday, he will address the finale of the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence conference and will meet privately with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb. He will also address the Muslim Council of Elders at a mosque and an Ecumenical Meeting and Prayer for Peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral. On Saturday, in Awali, he will say Mass in Bahrain National Stadium and address young people at Sacred Heart School. On Sunday, at a prayer meeting and Angelus at Sacred Heart Church in Manama, the Pope will address bishops, priests, religious, seminarians and pastoral workers.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 10am, live

Holy Mass from Nazareth

EWTN The Shrine of the Annunciation is the site of this special Mass.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California