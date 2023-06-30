Independence Day Viewing

SUNDAY, July 2, 1:30pm

Saving San Miguel Mission: A Musical Journey of Faith

EWTN Operatic contralto and guitarist AnnaMaria Cavalli employs Spanish classical and flamenco guitar as she recounts the tumultuous history of San Miguel Mission in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and those who have preserved the faith there since the 17th century.

TUESDAY, July 4, 7am

51 Amazing Facts About America

HISTORY The facts that this special cites include natural wonders, geographical oddities, archaeological sites, buried treasure, presidents’ families and our Founders’ favorite goodies. Re-air from 2014.

TUESDAY, July 4, 10:30am

In Search of America’s Catholic Founders

EWTN In this 2022 special from EWTN and the Archdiocese of San Francisco, St. Junípero Serra, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and other experts refute anti-Catholic lies about the “Apostle of California” and “Father of the California Missions,” St. Junípero Serra.

TUESDAY, July 4, 8pm, 9:30pm

A Capital Fourth

PBS For the 247th anniversary of our republic’s Declaration of Independence, this 43rd-annual PBS event will feature U.S. Army musical units, star entertainers and the National Symphony Orchestra under Jack Everly. A fireworks extravaganza always concludes the show.

SUNDAY, July 9, 6pm

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “The Best Thing Since …,” tells how M. Lee Marshall (d. 1950) of Continental Baking Company decided to fortify Wonder Bread and Margaret Fogarty Rudkin (1897-1967) came to make wheat bread and to found Pepperidge Farm. TV-PG.

TUESDAY, July 11, 5pm

The Choices We Face

EWTN In this episode, “Messy Families,” Mike and Alicia Hernon of The Messy Family Project detail how they help spouses see marriage and family life as Christ-centered, as a path to holiness and as “an incredible adventure.”

THURSDAY, July 13, 3:30pm

Holy Mass on the 106th Anniversary of the Third Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN “When you pray the Rosary, say after each mystery: ‘O my Jesus, forgive us, save us from the fire of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those who are most in need,’” Our Lady told the little shepherds on July 13, 1917. Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, will celebrate this Mass at the National Blue Army Shrine in Asbury, New Jersey.

SATURDAY, July 15, 11:30am

Give Me Liberty!

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES John Litel is a resounding Patrick Henry in this 1936 short that dramatizes his “Give me liberty or give me death” oration of March 23, 1775.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 16, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Donald Johnson’s 2022 book Twisted Unto Destruction: How ‘Bible Alone’ Theology Made the World a Worse Place indicts 16th-century Protestantism’s substitution of private opinions for the authority of the Church that Jesus founded. (Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday.)