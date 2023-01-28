Celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes With EWTN

TV Picks 01.29.23 — Highlight: Mass for World Day of the Sick from the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California, at which will debut ‘Messe des Malades’ by composer Frank La Rocca.

SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 7:30am

The Spirit of St. Louis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1957 drama, James Stewart stars as aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, who thrilled the world when he made the first-ever solo and nonstop flight across the Atlantic on May 20-21, 1927.

WEEKDAYS

EWTN Programming Blocks

EWTN EWTN experts’ topics, Mondays-Fridays: at 11:30am, Sacred Scripture; at 1:30pm, Family Shows; at 11:30pm, Men’s Shows. Mondays-Fridays 4-5pm and Saturdays 9:30-11am, EWTN Kids’ Shows. Saturdays 4-6pm, Apologetics.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 9pm

Nova: London’s Super Tunnel

PBS This new documentary details the years of intricate planning and workers’ efforts that went into constructing London’s new Elizabeth Line, a lengthy hybrid rail service in central and suburban London that is enhancing daily travel for millions of commuters.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am, live

Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate this Mass, which begins with the Candlemas Day blessing of candles. The Mass also observes the annual World Day for Consecrated Religious, which Pope St. John Paul II instituted in 1997.

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 2:30pm, live

Cathedrals Across America: World Day of the Sick Healing Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN Mass will take place in the Cathedral of Sts. Simon and Jude in Phoenix for the upcoming 31st World Day of the Sick, an observance begun in 1992 by Pope St. John Paul II.

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 8pm

Little Women

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Joan Bennett, Frances Dee, Katharine Hepburn and Jean Parker star in this 1933 adaptation of Louis May Alcott’s novel of the same name about a family of four sisters in Civil War-era America.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 6:30pm

Living Divine Mercy

EWTN Marian Father Chris Alar provides deep insights into the Divine Mercy message and cites examples of people who truly live out that message daily.

SATURDAY, Feb. 11, live

Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN At 4am, from Lourdes, France, is the International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. At 2pm, Cathedrals Across America features Mass for this World Day of the Sick from the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California, at which will debut: Messe des Malades by composer Frank La Rocca.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Feb. 12, 2pm

Puppy Bowl XIX

ANIMAL PLANET Team Ruff and Team Fluff will be at it again in this annual family-friendly alternative to pro football’s Super Bowl, complete with a doggy halftime show. In this happy “contest,” squads of enthusiastic rescued and shelter dogs help publicize rescues, animal shelters and adoptions as they “compete” in a miniature stadium.