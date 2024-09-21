Celebrate Sts. Pio and Thérèse

SUNDAY, Sept. 22, 7 a.m.

Modern Marvels

HISTORY Three hour-long episodes focus on the mining, processing and widely varied uses of, respectively, chrome, aluminum and iron. TV-PG.

MONDAY, Sept. 23, 11 p.m.

Solemn Mass in Honor of St. Pio

EWTN This Mass is at Padre Pio’s shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 5 p.m.

Chesterton Station

EWTN In this episode, “Hyde and Seek,” actor John Walker plays the real-life philosopher, convert and author G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936) in a fictional story in which G.K. and novelist Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894) consider life’s profound questions. (Re-airs 9 a.m. Friday.)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, Sept. 26-29

Papal Visit to Luxembourg and Belgium

EWTN With the motto Pour Servir (“To Serve”), Pope Francis will visit Luxembourg on Thursday, meet dignitaries, meet with his Catholic flock in the Cathédrale Notre-Dame and fly to Brussels. In Belgium with the motto En Route Avec Espérance (“Journeying in Hope”), the Holy Father on Friday will meet dignitaries and address academics. On Saturday, he will address bishops, clergy, religious, laity and students and visit his fellow Jesuits. On Sunday, the Pope will say Mass and lead the Angelus in King Baudouin Stadium and then fly back to Rome.

FRIDAY, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m.

The Fugitive

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Graham Greene’s 1940 novel The Power and the Glory, this John Ford 1947 drama portrays a flawed but faithful priest who is on the run during a Latin American dictatorship’s fierce persecution of the Church. Henry Fonda stars. TV-PG.





SUNDAY, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.

Walk in Faith

EWTN A conversation with Leah Libresco, who wrote a spiritual memoir and practical handbook for Christians looking to build communities of prayer, socialization and evangelization in the places where they live and work.





TUESDAY, Oct. 1

St. Thérèse of Lisieux

EWTN At 11:30 a.m., Sacred Stories: St. Thérèse of Lisieux outlines lessons we can take from her “Little Way” path to holiness; TV-14. In Explore With the Miracle Hunter at 5:30 p.m., Michael O’Neill visits the Little Flower’s family home in Lisieux, France, to seek insights about her. TV-G.

TUESDAY, Oct. 1, airtime tbd

Vice-Presidential Debate

CBS Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Timothy Walz will square off in New York City. The moderators will be Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS News.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2, 9 p.m.

Nova: Solar System

PBS This episode, “Storm Worlds,” explores wild weather on nearby planets and moons.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Holy Mass at the Annual Sea Services Pilgrimage

EWTN Intentions at this Mass in the Basilica at the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland, are for active and retired members of the U.S. military’s seafaring services and for more military chaplains.