Catholic Business Profile: Reform Wellness

Reform Wellness Mini-Profile

Name: Jacqueline Mulligan

Company name: Reform Wellness

What does the business do? Reform Wellness is a Christ-centered wellness apostolate that integrates faith and functional health to support physical and spiritual well-being. We define health as the state of the body and soul and invite clients to return to a life of simplicity centered on Christ. Reform’s mission is to help you reclaim your well-being in Christ and become the best version of yourself, physically and spiritually. Through our unique faith-based approach, Reform addresses the root causes of disease and helps clients heal on the inside and outside by returning to a simple rhythm of life through our Nine Wellness pillars: Faith, Sleep, Stress Management, Personal Growth, Nutrition, Play, Functional Movement, Community, and Space. Reform works with men and women worldwide, including laity, religious communities, and priests, both in person and online.

Number of employees: 10

Website: ReformWellness.co

The secret to your success: “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides” (Matthew 6:33). I started out in the secular functional health and wellness space. I was successful by most business standards, but I couldn’t let go of the idea that my clients were searching for something — Someone — more enduring, regardless of how “healthy” they became or how much they achieved through our work. Putting Christ at the center of my life helped me to conceive of a framework that could support real whole-person health. Living in right order is the only way to cultivate sustainable, lifelong health in mind, body and spirit. That is why the pillar of “Faith” is central, and all other wellness pillars flow from it. People can’t heal all at once: We encourage them to take little, intentional steps to stretch themselves in these nine areas, which is something I had to learn. Steady progress requires deeper awareness of what your vocation requires for your body and soul. As for Reform, Christ does all the work for our community members; our team members are simply his instruments.

The hardest lesson you had to learn: That’s easy: shifting from self-reliance to complete dependence on Christ. I had to learn to trust his timing, rely on him and my incredible team, and redefine success by how Jesus defines it — to the extent that I love and serve God and others. True spiritual success tempers worldly ambition. The world demands superhuman capacity. We are supposed to maintain our relationships, excel in our professions, and have a particular body type — all while being available 24/7. These expectations drain us, because we are not designed for them. We are made to live a simple daily rhythm. Our daily lives are more complicated than ever — and yet, we all yearn for the balance and peace that simplicity brings to serve. I had to learn how to keep it simple, place all my trust in God, and let my striving be for heaven, rather than the world.

How your faith fits in to your business life: My faith is the center of my life and the heartbeat of Reform. My faith informs every decision I make. It orders my priorities, eliminates the nonessentials, and allows me to live each day with a purpose. Reform is for Him and the sons and daughters He loves.

Do you have a patron saint? St. Teresa of Ávila, doctor of the Church, is the patroness of Reform Wellness. She is the original Reformer: In her lifetime, St. Teresa undertook the great work of reforming her religious community, the Discalced Carmelites, to better help her sisters live in complete simplicity and devotion to Christ. Her commitment to discerning and pursuing the mission the Lord gave to her — with full confidence in his support and providential care — has been an example to countless others, including many other saints — and me! While on a trip to Ávila, Spain, I felt the Holy Spirit prompting me to take big leaps and better understand the shape and scope of a functional health practice truly rooted in Christ. St. Teresa inspired the birth and mission of Reform, and her intercession helped me to respond to the promptings of the Holy Spirit at its outset. St. Teresa is still at work interceding for Reform’s growth and inspiration.

What advice can you share with aspiring Catholic entrepreneurs? The entire success of your apostolate will depend on one thing: your interior life centered on the Blessed Sacrament. Put Christ at the center of your life; Let him be your business coach. His word will illuminate your path, and his presence in Eucharistic adoration and Holy Mass will heal you, inspire you, purify you, and keep your heart focused on the one thing necessary.