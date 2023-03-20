Bake St. Joseph’s Bread for the Solemnity

BOOK PICK: Hungry and looking to learn more about holy lives? Pick up Father Leo Patalinghug’s ‘Dining With the Saints.’

DINING WITH THE SAINTS

By Father Leo Patalinghug and Michael P. Foley

Regnery History, 2023

500 pages, $39.95

To order: EWTN Religious Catalogue

Catholic and love to cook?

If so, check out the brand-new cookbook called Dining With the Saints, authored by chef and EWTN host Father Leo Patalinghug and drinks writer Michael Foley.

New from Regnery History, the book takes readers through 12 full months of saintly days that list many familiar and some relatively unknown figures, with recipes tied to what foods and drinks they enjoyed.

That is Part I; Part II takes readers — and cooks — through “The Liturgical Seasons” with even more recipes.

And at the end of each saint’s recipe is a box called “Food for Thought.” Each delivers a message about faith, food or advice from a saint.

‘Dining With the Saints’ (Photo: Regnery History)





With such an enormous cookbook, you may wonder, where to begin?

You can work through each month on a saint’s feast day, or scan through the list of recipes in the back of the book. There, you will find numerous recipes; and from that comprehensive list, you can select what will please you, your friends and family.

Of course, many are challenging to make and call for unusual ingredients, such as the Holy Haggis Hash to honor St. Margaret of Scotland. This dish calls for chicken livers, ground lamb and beef liver, among other ingredients.

The “Introduction” has several sections, one of which is titled “Practical Advice.” The authors urge readers not to feel obligated to prepare a meal only on the saint’s feast day, but select the recipe that is most convenient or most appealing that day.

About “The Uniqueness of This Book,” per the “Introduction”:

“Dining With the Saints gives you the resources you need for a healthy and uplifting family meal, a memorable couple’s night, or a merry dinner party.”

Next, they suggest that all shared meals should be a time of friendship and cheerfulness. And, finally, they tell all to pray the “Grace Before Meals” and the “Grace After Meals” prayers to celebrate the glory of God and thank God for providing the foods that sustain life.

But if you are searching for a recipe that will capture yours or your family’s taste buds, consider preparing bread to celebrate St. Joseph.

St. Joseph’s Bread

Serves 4

Cooking time: 1 hour

1 1/2 cups lukewarm milk (110 degrees F)

2 packages active dry yeast

6 cups bread flour, divided

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsps. salt

4 Tbsps. melted butter, at room temperature

5 large eggs, divided

1 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. anise seeds

2 Tbsps. sesame seeds

1. Combine lukewarm milk and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Stir together and rest for 10 minutes until yeast blooms.

2. Add melted butter sugar, and 1 cup of the flour and beat with the regular paddle attachment of the mixer for about 2 minutes.

3. Add 4 of the eggs, the anise seeds, and 1 more cup of flour and beat for 2 more minutes.

4. Switch out the regular paddle attachment on the mixer for the dough hook and add the remaining flour ½ cup at a time until the dough starts to tighten up. (Depending on the size of the eggs, you may not need all the flour.) Continue to knead the dough for about 3-4 minutes.

5. Transfer dough to a greased bowl, cover with a cloth towel, and all to rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

6. Punch the dough and divide it into 3 equal pieces.

7. Roll each piece of dough into the shape of a thick noodle, about ½-1 inch thick and 20-22 inches long. Braid the dough together loosely and tuck the ends of the braids under the dough. Place the braided loaf on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

8. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

9. Combine the water and the remaining egg to make an egg wash, and use it to brush the loaf.

10. Generously sprinkle the top of the dough with sesame seeds.

11. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until golden brown.

12. Transfer dough to wire rack and rest for 10-15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Enjoy!