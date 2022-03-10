A Prayer for Peace in Ukraine

Join us in offering petition to God for our brothers and sisters under siege and seeking refuge.

Heavenly Father, Your Son taught us “Blessed are the Peacemakers for they shall be called Children of God.”

In this time of great worry, we fervently pray that Your Holy Spirit sustain all the people of Ukraine to be vigilant and dedicated to peace and justice. Grant their leaders wisdom and prudence. Yet, may they also have the strength and perseverance to defend their land from all adversity and foreign attacks. Help us all to live according to your Divine Will.

O God, our Father, in the days to come, we beseech you to comfort the suffering, heal the wounded, and accept the souls of the faithful departed into Your Heavenly Kingdom. We ask also that the Most Holy Mother of God extend her blessed mantle of protection over our Ukraine.

Amen.





| Source: Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family