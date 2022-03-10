Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/a-prayer-for-peace-in-ukraine

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Prayer for Peace in Ukraine

Join us in offering petition to God for our brothers and sisters under siege and seeking refuge.

A Ukrainian Catholic faithful prays during a service at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 7, 2022, 12 days after Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine.
A Ukrainian Catholic faithful prays during a service at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 7, 2022, 12 days after Russia launched a military invasion on Ukraine. (photo: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP/Getty)
Register Staff Features

Heavenly Father, Your Son taught us “Blessed are the Peacemakers for they shall be called Children of God.”

In this time of great worry, we fervently pray that Your Holy Spirit sustain all the people of Ukraine to be vigilant and dedicated to peace and justice. Grant their leaders wisdom and prudence. Yet, may they also have the strength and perseverance to defend their land from all adversity and foreign attacks. Help us all to live according to your Divine Will. 

O God, our Father, in the days to come, we beseech you to comfort the suffering, heal the wounded, and accept the souls of the faithful departed into Your Heavenly Kingdom. We ask also that the Most Holy Mother of God extend her blessed mantle of protection over our Ukraine. 

Amen.


| Source: Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up