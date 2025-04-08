‘World’s Kindest Judge’ to Deliver Commencement Address at Providence College

Caprio, a Catholic, was a judge for 40 years, primarily working in Providence Municipal Court and now will be speaking at his alma mater.

Providence College has announced that Judge Frank Caprio will speak to graduating students in May, as his health appears to be improving after treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“I am excited and honored to give the commencement address at my alma mater,” Caprio told CNA. The retired judge graduated from Providence with a bachelor’s degree in 1958. More than six decades later, he is now scheduled to return for the Rhode Island college’s 107th commencement.

This led him to have his own Emmy-nominated television show, Caught in Providence, where he often showed extraordinary compassion and kindness to traffic violators, earning him the title "the nicest judge in the world."

Caprio also became a successful author after publishing his memoir titled Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America’s Nicest Judge, which he wrote after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Caprio appeared on EWTN News In Depth, in February and shared that his battle with cancer had not been easy, but he never lost faith. Since then, the judge has stayed active on social media and does not seem to be letting his health slow him down.

The 88-year-old posts daily on his Instagram account where he appears to be physically improving. He shares messages and videos about how to spread kindness and shares with his 2.6 million followers life lessons that his cancer diagnosis has taught him.

In a recent post he said: “Battling cancer has taught me many things, but one of the most profound lessons I’ve learned is the importance of telling the people around me I love them.”

Caprio also often posts about the importance of health and exercising. He recently shared: “Your health is worth the journey” and dedicated a post to National Walking Day.

The judge seems to be busy spending time with family, holding book signings, appearing on television shows for interviews, and now preparing for his upcoming commencement speech.

In anticipation of the upcoming ceremony, Caprio said: “The warm messages I received from around the world after the recent EWTN story are helping to provide the spiritual guidance to give an inspiring message to graduates.”

Providence College at the May 18 ceremony is also set to honor Archbishop Richard Henning, who served as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Providence from 2023-2024 until his appointment as archbishop of Boston last August.