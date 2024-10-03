Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/war-in-southern-lebanon-puts-thousands-of-christians-in-constant-danger-nun-says

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

War in Southern Lebanon Puts Thousands of Christians in Constant Danger, Nun Says

Sister Maya El Beaino, a nun of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, indicates that ‘the situation is horrible. We are in constant danger.’

Bombs strike southern Lebanon.
Bombs strike southern Lebanon. (photo: Aid to the Church in Need via CNA)
Eduardo Berdejo/ACI Prensa/CNA World

Some 9,000 Christians in three villages in southern Lebanon are in constant danger because of the war between Israel and Hezbollah, warned Sister Maya El Beaino, a nun of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. 

In a statement to the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the nun indicated that “the situation is horrible. We are in constant danger.”

She explained that “there is no hospital nearby and we only have three hours of electricity a day. We have no water or internet connection to call for help.”

This week, the Israeli government ordered the bombing of several parts of Lebanon and the entry of its soldiers into the southern zone, with the aim of finishing off Hezbollah, an ally of Iran.

Bishop Maroun Ammar of Sidon told ACN that “many people have left their homes in southern Lebanon and have taken refuge in our diocese. We will have to help the displaced and distribute food packages to them.”

The ACN project coordinator in Lebanon, Marielle Boutros, said that “people are now living in church halls” and need material help, especially in anticipation of the arrival of winter, although they remain hopeful that the conflict will not last so long.

Sister Maya, who decided to stay in Ain Ebel, a village about 3 miles from the border with Israel, said: “Everyone talks about the people who have fled, but no one talks about the many Christians who have chosen to stay because they fear losing their home and their land forever.”

She added that “although many left the region at the beginning of the Gaza war, many families have returned home because life in Beirut is very expensive and because they could not bear to be separated from their parents, who were left alone in the south.”

Currently, ACN has 200 projects in Lebanon, most of them focused on emergency aid, especially for the dioceses and religious congregations in Beirut and the country’s south.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.

The Sisters of Good Help in Lebanon assist people who have been displaced by the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict.

Lebanon Christians in the Crossfire/ Lumen Gentium at 60

The Catholic liturgical year draws to a close this weekend with the Feast of Christ the King, then Advent begins. We look at the Register’s Advent and Christmas guides to prepare for the season. Then, we turn to the hopes of ceasefire in Lebanon. With EWTN News contributing editor Alberto Fernandez, we get a glimpse of the conflict’s effects on Christians. And finally, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Second Vatican Council’s Lumen Gentium with Opus Dei priest Father Joseph Thomas.

Matthew Bunson, Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up