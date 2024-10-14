Catholic Schools in Lebanon Stand Resilient Amid War

War and widespread displacement, compounded by an economic crisis, have pushed Lebanon’s education system to the verge of collapse. Approximately half of Lebanon’s public schools have been converted into shelters for people displaced by war there, leaving many children without access to education. But amid this catastrophic situation, Catholic schools stand as beacons of hope.

Father Mouin Saba, president of College des Apôtres (the Apostles School) in Jounieh, a coastal city in the Keserwan District about 10 miles north of Beirut, told ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, that about 75% of Catholic schools in Lebanon are open today.

“Catholic schools in some regions, like the south and the Bekaa Valley, as well as other areas prone to disruptions, have temporarily closed their doors due to recent challenges,” he said. “However, about 75% of our schools still teach in person. If it becomes necessary, we will switch to remote learning. The main issue today is with public schools, not private ones. We thank God that our private Catholic schools are functioning well.”

Students gather outdoors during a break on the playground at Apotres Jounieh. Credit: Noelle El Hajj

Founded by the Congregation of Lebanese Maronite Missionaries, College des Apôtres welcomes students of all faiths without distinction or privilege. Father Saba emphasized the importance of opening the Catholic schools.

“As Christians, we believe we are called to spread hope and life,” he said. “This can only be manifested through our daily actions, whether in personal or community life. Today, Lebanon faces severe challenges, but through education, we have the opportunity to spread hope and life. This is a type of Christian resilience, built on the belief that Lord Jesus Christ came, even in times of crisis, to help spread hope and faith in human societies.”

The foundation of Lebanon’s Catholic school system can be traced back to the Pontifical Maronite College in Rome, established by Pope Gregory XIII in 1584 to train Maronite priests. Many of these priests returned to Lebanon and established numerous schools throughout their homeland. Following in their footsteps, missionaries from various European Catholic orders expanded the educational landscape by setting up Catholic schools across Lebanon.

Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai, the Maronite patriarch of Antioch, frequently emphasizes the significance of Catholic education, consistently describing Lebanon’s Catholic schools as “one of the pillars of Lebanon.”

War-Torn Classrooms

Noelle El Hajj, a middle school teacher, emphasized the vital role of Catholic schools in these troubled times.

“History seems to be repeating itself,” she said. “I was a child during the civil war. We often lost months of education and were forced to stay home due to the fighting. So much potential and so many dreams were wasted. It impacted the curriculum and overall educational quality. I don’t want the current generation to endure the same fate. The repercussions of poor or missed education are long-term and devastating.”

She recounted how, during her own childhood, she had to switch schools to avoid losing an academic year.

“In the ’70s and ’80s, my education was interrupted many times,” she recalled. “I was about 14 and had been home for months. I was in a public school that had been closed for some time. Midyear, my parents transferred me to a Catholic school, where I was able to attend classes and complete the academic year.”

Catholic schools in Lebanon are recognized for providing an excellent level of education, with courses taught in three languages — Arabic, French, and English.

Graduates from these schools frequently go on to attend some of the world’s most prestigious universities. In light of this, El Hajj expressed concern: “We have a robust education system; it would be devastating to lose it to a war we never agreed to enter — a war we don’t want.”

This ongoing crisis marks the sixth consecutive year of significant educational disruptions for Lebanese children. According to the World Bank, the repeated interruptions in education are expected to have long-lasting effects, with recovery potentially taking generations.

El Hajj reflected on the questions her students frequently ask her about the war.

“They ask me when the war will end, if our area will be affected,” she said. “Some tell me their homes in their hometowns were destroyed. Others have become amateur geopolitical analysts, discussing how major global powers are using our land for their conflicts.”

Father Mouin Saba, president of College des Apôtres (the Apostles School) in Jounieh, Lebanon, a coastal city in the Keserwan District about 10 miles north of Beirut. Credit: Father Mouin Saba

Rich in Spirit, Strained in Resources

The Lebanese Ministry of Education has indicated that due to Israeli airstrikes, roughly 40% of the country’s 1.5 million students have been displaced.

Father Saba said his school has welcomed displaced students, but their capacity to help is limited.

“In the Gospel, it is said, ‘Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.’ State institutions have their roles, and when it comes to displacement, it’s primarily a matter for the state to address,” he explained. “Displaced persons should be in locations regulated by the state because international aid Lebanon is receiving now is directed there or to NGOs [nongovernmental organizations], not to Catholic schools. The important thing is not just the aid that comes from outside but what actually reaches the displaced. Aid needs to be organized, and its distribution must be handled seriously to ensure it reaches everyone.”

Father Saba also said the country was already facing a significant economic crisis and that the majority of Catholic schools are struggling. His school provides tuition aid to half of its students.

“The Christian community is rich in humanity, faith, and national spirit but is economically devastated,” he said. “However, human nature is prevailing, and people are sharing what is available.”

Calling for systemic solutions, he emphasized the need for comprehensive national action.

“Lebanon needs rescue, not just aid,” he said. “We need to restore the dignity of the nation through the restoration of the state, as we are losing the state ... Lebanon is paying the price for the games of the great powers.”

He also noted that significant voices from other sects in Lebanon, including the Druze, Sunni, and Shia, have recognized that without the Christian community, the country would have faced a tremendous disaster. He pointed to the critical roles Christians have played across various sectors, including hospitals, schools, and universities, and in the recent efforts to welcome and assist displaced individuals.

Saba mentioned that Lebanon currently lacks a president, who by constitution must be a Maronite Christian.

“The Christian community in Lebanon has lost many positions of influence,” he said. “… One of the fundamental ways to help Lebanon recover is through a strong return of the Christian presence in the state.”