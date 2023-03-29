Vatican: Pope Francis at Rome Hospital to Undergo Scheduled Checkups

Pope Francis has been undergoing some medical checkups since Wednesday afternoon, according to a Vatican spokesman.

Pope Francis has been undergoing some medical checkups at one of Rome’s most prominent hospitals since Wednesday afternoon, according to a Vatican spokesman.

Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni issued a brief statement the afternoon of March 29 to say the Pope was at Gemelli Hospital “for some previously scheduled checkups.”

Gemelli is the same hospital where Pope Francis was hospitalized in July 2021, when he underwent surgery on his colon for diverticulitis, or inflammation of the intestinal wall.

In an interview with The Associated Press in January, Pope Francis disclosed that the diverticulosis had “returned.”

At the same time, however, the 86-year-old Pontiff — who traveled to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in late January and early February — insisted he was in relatively good condition.

“I’m in good health. For my age, I’m normal,” he told the AP on Jan. 24.

The Pope has also suffered since last year from a problem with his right knee, making it necessary for him to rely on a cane and a wheelchair to move around. But Francis told the AP that a fracture had healed without surgery after laser and magnet therapy.