Vancouver Attack Leaves 11 Dead at Filipino Festival As Archbishop Calls for Prayer

Archbishop J. Michael Miller, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, British Columbia, is calling for prayer after a deadly car-ramming attack claimed at least 11 lives during a Filipino heritage celebration in the Canadian city.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events that took place yesterday during the Lapu-Lapu Day celebration in Vancouver,” Archbishop Miller said in his April 27 statement. “What should have been a joyful gathering to honour Filipino heritage has been overshadowed by sorrow and shock.”

A man drove an SUV into crowds attending the Filipino community’s Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 20 others.

Vancouver Police said they arrested a 30-year-old suspect at the scene after the incident, which occurred around 8:14 p.m. local time.

Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told journalists the attack is not believed to be terrorism-related, noting the unnamed suspect was known to “police and healthcare professionals related to mental health.”

The street festival celebrated Datu Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the the Philippines.

“The Filipino community is a vibrant and faith-filled part of our archdiocese,” said Archbishop Miller. “In moments like this, your spirit of hope, resilience, and deep trust in God’s providence shines even amid darkness.”

The archbishop encouraged prayer for those affected by the violence.

“I encourage all of us to come together in prayer, asking the Lord to pour out his mercy upon those affected and to grant strength to all who are carrying heavy hearts,” he said. “May our Blessed Mother intercede for us, bringing comfort and healing to Vancouver.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed solidarity on X with the victims’ families on April 27, saying, “Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter. Those families are now living every family’s nightmare. I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you.”