US Bishops Mourn Pope Francis’ Death, Recall His ‘Pastoral’ Legacy

Bishops and cardinals around the United States joined in prayer and mourning following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, recalling the Pope’s legacy of service, prayer and faith.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), remembered Pope Francis “for his outreach to those on the margins of the Church and of society.”

The first pope “from our American continent,” Pope Francis was “marked by his experience as a Jesuit and a shepherd in Buenos Aires,” Archbishop Broglio noted.

“He renewed for us the mission to bring the Gospel out to the ends of the earth and offer divine mercy to all,” Archbishop Broglio wrote.

Archbishop Broglio recalled the “prayerful hope” in Pope Francis’ recent letter of support to the U.S. bishops amid efforts by the White House to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

The Pope at the time praised the bishops for “[working] closely with migrants and refugees, proclaiming Jesus Christ and promoting fundamental human rights.”

Pope Francis, Archbishop Broglio said, “always used the strongest and clearest expressions in the defense of the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death.”

Pointing to the Jubilee Year of Hope, Archbishop Broglio remembered that the late Pope “call[ed] us to a profound hope: one that is not an empty or naïve hope, but one grounded in the promise of Almighty God to be with us always.”





A Pastoral Heart

Other U.S. Church leaders echoed sentiments of grief, prayer and recollection while looking ahead to preserve Pope Francis’ legacy.

Cardinal Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington, D.C., recalled Pope Francis’ “embracing love … that animated his tender personal care for all those whom he encountered personally in their suffering.”

This love, Cardinal McElroy said, “led Pope Francis to be a prophetic advocate for the poor and the dispossessed, the unborn and the immigrant, the victims of war and the earth, which is our common home.”

“It was in these intimate moments of pastoral care that we saw with such poignancy the heart of the pastor who had embodied mercy and love to the suffering in Buenos Aires and refused to diminish that commitment even when the strictures of the papacy fell upon him,” Cardinal McElroy said.

“The Church and the world have lost a true shepherd of souls, a beacon of unwavering hope, and a voice of penetrating truth,” Cardinal McElroy said.

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez recalled “the Holy Father’s many kindnesses,” particularly amid the recent wildfires and other times of need in Los Angeles.

“He was always quick to show his spiritual closeness to us in our times of need,” Archbishop Gomez said.

Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, remembered the late Pope as “a man of simplicity, compassion, and deep concern for those on the margins.”

When they met, “his comments would burn their way into my heart and mind,” Bishop Barron said.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia added that Pope Francis “challenged” the Church to respond to “troubled times” with “the spirit of missionary discipleship.”

The mark of his “rich pastoral legacy” on the Church is, Archbishop Pérez said, is “indelible.”





Hope in the Resurrection

With the Holy Father’s death falling on Easter Monday, many bishops expressed their hope in the Resurrection as they reflected on Pope Francis’ final public appearance on Easter Sunday.

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, the vice president of the USCCB, prayed that the “great soul” of Pope Francis may rest in peace.

“Pope Francis goes home to God just as the Church celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, his victory over sin and death,” Archbishop Lori wrote.

“Just yesterday, he greeted the crowds in Rome, as if to say farewell to the people of God whom he loved so dearly and served so devotedly,” the prelate said.

“Often the Holy Father would ask visitors to pray for him,” Archbishop Lori continued. “I am sure he would want us to pray for him now that he may rest in the peace of the risen Lord.”

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond expressed his “great sadness” but also hope in the Resurrection.

“While we are sad as we will miss him in this world, as an Easter people we believe in the Resurrection and believe that Pope Francis has gone home to our Father and now shares in the life of the risen Christ,” Archbishop Aymond said.

New York archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan mourned “our beloved Pope Francis,” recalling “his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant.”

“How appropriate that his last public appearance was on Easter Sunday as we celebrated the joy of the resurrection of Jesus whom Pope Francis loved so deeply and so well, and right after our Jewish brothers and sisters, for whom Pope Francis had such great love, concluded their celebration of Passover,” Cardinal Dolan said.

“It is beautiful that yesterday, on the great feast of the Resurrection, our beloved Holy Father had one last opportunity to greet the faithful,” added Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon. “And now, on this Easter Monday, the Lord has called him home to himself.”

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver encouraged the faithful to live as the “pilgrims of hope” that Pope Francis described in his final address on Easter Sunday.

“Let us be those who set out on mission to proclaim Jesus Christ risen to our world!” Archbishop Aquila said.

Continued Work: ‘The Greatest Tribute We Could Give’

The Catholic bishops also urged the faithful to continue the work to which Pope Francis called the Church.

“The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked — to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God’s promise,” Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

Cardinal Cupich prayed that God may “strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church’s place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need.”

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, remembered Pope Francis as a shepherd who “never tired of reminding us of God’s mercy.”

“He was a man of deep faith, profound humility, and unshakable hope — a servant whose tireless call to care for the poor and the marginalized will continue to inspire the Church for generations to come,” Cardinal Tobin said.

“May we honor his memory by building a Church that reflects the face of Jesus — merciful, welcoming, and always near to those on the margins,” Cardinal Tobin continued.

“The impact of his work for the Catholic Church will be felt for many years to come,” Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, added. “His humility and kindness made him a ‘pope of the people.’”