The ‘Four Chaplains’: Selfless Heroes of World War II Honored on 80th Anniversary of Their Deaths

Mass commemorating the chaplains’ sacrifice took place at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearney, New Jersey — the last parish where Father John Washington served before being dispatched for war. On Feb. 3, 1943, Father Washington had celebrated Mass just hours before the ship was hit and began to offer absolution. His fellow chaplains exhibited selfless heroism, too.

A crowd of military veterans, their families and Boy Scouts filled a New Jersey parish church on Sunday to honor the “Four Chaplains” — a band of men of different faiths who all sacrificed their lives to save others on the torpedoed U.S.A.T. Dorchester 80 years ago.

“Most of us will never die a hero’s death. … But all of us are called by the idea of faith to, day in and day out, give of ourselves,” said Bishop Gregory Studerus, an Archdiocese of Newark auxiliary bishop, who presided over the Feb. 5 Mass.

“Day in and day out we look for ways of being generous, ways of being kind, ways of reaching out and touching the heart of those who are sad and mourning, reaching out and touching those who are oppressed. And sometimes [we go] as far as the ones we honor today, giving our lives because of faith.”

Newark Auxiliary Bishop Gregory Studerus held up the Four Chaplains’ sacrifice as the ultimate sign of faith during the 80th anniversary Mass at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny, New Jersey, on Feb. 5. | Sean Quinn/Archdiocese of Newark

Father John Washington, a Catholic priest; Rev. George L. Fox, a Methodist minister; Rabbi Alexander Goode; and Rev. Clark V. Poling, a Reformed Church in America minister gave their life jackets to save others when their ship was torpedoed in the frigid North Atlantic in 1943.

The Mass commemorating the 80th anniversary of the chaplains’ sacrifice took place at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearney, New Jersey — the last parish where Father Washington served before being dispatched for war.

The Feb. 5 ceremonies featured a presentation of colors featuring veterans organizations, Boy Scouts, and the Knights of Columbus. A group of Boy Scouts received special Four Chaplains patches after completing an educational program designed by St. Stephen’s Boy Scout Unit 305 in honor of the 80th anniversary.

Several veterans’ organizations, including the Marine Corps League, participated in a presentation of colors to begin the Mass at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny, New Jersey, on Feb. 5. | Sean Quinn/Archdiocese of Newark

Father Washington and Fox, Goode and Poling, all first lieutenants, met in 1942, having been inspired to sign up as military chaplains after Pearl Harbor. Their vessel, the Dorchester, a troop ship bound for a U.S. military base in Greenland, was struck by a U-boat torpedo in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943. Father Washington had celebrated Mass just hours before the hit and began to offer absolution.

The chaplains calmly assisted and encouraged numerous civilians and soldiers, offering them their own life jackets as the terrified crowd sped to the lifeboats.

“When giving their life jackets, Rabbi Goode did not call out for a Jew; Father Washington did not call out for a Catholic; nor did the Revs. Fox and Poling call out for a Protestant. They simply gave their life jackets to the next man in line,” a history from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation noted.

The chaplains themselves all stayed behind as the ship capsized and sank in just 20 minutes. They joined more than 670 of their peers as they perished, reportedly with locked arms and hymns on their lips.

Many of the 230 survivors lauded the chaplains’ selfless actions. At one point, Petty Officer John J. Mahoney remembered returning to his cabin to find his gloves. Rabbi Goode stopped him, saying, “Never mind. I have two pairs” and handed him some — Mahoney later realized the rabbi had given him his only pair.

One eyewitness, John Ladd, said, as reported by Columbia magazine: “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven.”

The St. Columcille United Gaelic Pipe Band performed ‘Amazing Grace’ at the 80th-anniversary Mass. | Sean Quinn/Archdiocese of Newark

“The Four Chaplains did something without hesitation that a lot of us would at least pause to think about before doing,” said Father Joe Mancini, pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, this week.

“They selflessly acted out of faith in God and a need to help others. They were true heroes, and it’s important to look to them at a time when so many people are only thinking about themselves. That’s the goal of this Mass and everything else we do at the parish — we want to keep the Four Chaplains at the forefront of people’s minds even 80 years later.”

In 1944, all four men posthumously received the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, and in 1948 a U.S. postage stamp was issued in their honor bearing the words “These Immortal Chaplains.” Then, in 1988, a unanimous act of Congress established Feb. 3 as the annual Four Chaplains Day, Columbia reported.