Spanish Bishop Says President Biden Is Fashioning a Religion to Suit His Support for Abortion

On Twitter, Bishop José Ignacio Munilla Aguirre of Orihuela-Alicante commented on the U.S. leader’s remarks.

Given the repeated attempts by Joe Biden to present abortion as compatible with the Catholic faith, a Spanish bishop lamented that the U.S. president is fashioning a religion to “suit himself.”

On Twitter, Bishop José Ignacio Munilla Aguirre of Orihuela-Alicante shared May 4 a picture of Biden referencing the president’s statement that “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.”

Commenting on Biden's remarks, the bishop warned that “when we are not faithful to the received faith, we tend to fashion a religion to suit ourselves.”

Speaking with the press on May 3, Biden said that the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973, "says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.”

Biden then called into doubt when human life begins.

Biden's remarks came in the context of the recent leak of a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court, which would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, refuting the supposed “right” to abortion and letting each state determine its abortion legislation.

The authenticity of the leaked document was confirmed by the Supreme Court, which noted that this is not the final or official ruling, which is expected in June.

The president of the United States has repeatedly spoken out in support of legal abortion and has announced his desire to “expand access to contraception and protect the constitutional right to an abortion.”

Despite his support for the abortion agenda, Biden continues to receive the Eucharist.

Various bishops, including Bishop Munilla, have repeatedly rebuked Biden for his support for abortion despite being Catholic.

In October 2021, the Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, then-chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said that Biden “likes to call himself a devout Catholic. I would urge him to begin to act like one, especially on the life issues.”

He added, “And to let his faith really inform his conscience and the decisions that he’s making, not the platform of his party.”