In Roe v. Wade Comments, Biden Rows Without Both Oars in the Water, Wades Into Error

The president is either ignorant of basic principles of how the United States government works, or he is attempting to scare people for political purposes.

President Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff remarks have become must-watch TV the way Evil Knievel’s stunts used to be — often with similar results. His impromptu speaking has made the Oval Office like a La Brea tar pit where vowels and consonants go to die.

The American people have become used to this, but some days he says something so blatantly wrong and offensive that we must comment.

In response to the news that the Supreme Court appears to be on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade, Biden was roused from his slumber and sent out to do two things: squint in a faux meaningful way, and say words that might be mistaken for a logical point by a fawning media.

To be fair, he squinted very well.

BIDEN: "Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically included, that the existence of a human life and being is a question." pic.twitter.com/PujN4gaYDw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

Before going into the complete nonsense he spouted about religion, let’s first delve into the reality of what will occur if Roe v. Wade is overturned. From what Biden mumbles here, one could get the idea that the high court is making abortion illegal everywhere in the country.

Specifically, he said, “The idea that we’re gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make a judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard.”

Anyone who understands anything about this issue understands this isn’t what overturning Roe will do.

This leaves us with two possibilities: either the president of the United States is ignorant of basic principles of how this country works, or he is attempting to scare people in a vile base way for political purposes.

I’m unsure which one is true. I’m also unsure which one would be better.

The other thing that must have sent his handlers calling for the White House Easter Bunny to pull him away from the press is his use of the word “child” in reference to abortion. Yes, he actually used the word. He said, “The idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make a judgment to choose to abort a child…”

That’s ceding some pretty important rhetorical ground right there. For years, pro-lifers have said, “It’s a child, not a choice,” while pro-abortion advocates countered that it’s a choice only because it’s not a child yet. But now President Biden says, “All of the above — it’s a child and a choice.”

Now, on to the most disturbing part of his most disturbing monologue. Nothing can prepare you for the theological musings of Joe Biden, “devout Catholic.”

Biden said, “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically included, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.”

Wait. What?

Ah, I recall that famous biblical verse when faced with the question of the sacredness of life: “God shrugged a whatever.”

Yeah, actually, that doesn’t exist. In fact, in the Ten Commandments he pretty specifically states, “Thou shalt not kill.”

It’s impossible to reconcile what Biden said there with the Gospel of Luke:

When Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and she exclaimed with a loud cry, ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! And why is this granted me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold, when the voice of your greeting came to my ears, the babe in my womb leaped for joy.’

That seems pretty specific, doesn’t it? How about this one (Jeremiah 1:5):

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.

So let’s specifically go into his accusation that St. Thomas Aquinas was in some way pro-choice. This is the most abused theological concept since “thou shall not judge.”

In the 13th century, St. Thomas Aquinas picked up on Aristotle’s musing that the rational human soul is not present in the first few weeks of pregnancy. Aquinas’ considerations were theological theories but he also clearly rejected abortion as gravely wrong at every stage, observing that it is a sin “against nature” as it rejects God's gift of a new life.

I suspect that, just as every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings, every time an abortion advocate quotes Aquinas, an angel rolls his eyes.

The earliest Christians, as evidenced by the Didache and the Epistle of Barnabas, clearly abhorred abortion.

Psalm 139:13 states:

You formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

The Church has never vacillated on the sinfulness of killing an unborn human being in the womb. God has never shrugged, and the Church has never wavered. Those who say otherwise are lying. Does Joe Biden even understand that? I’m unsure if he knows better, but we know better.