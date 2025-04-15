Sodality of Christian Life Signs Its Official Dissolution Decree

With the signing of this decree, all the institutions founded by Figari are dissolved, including the Marian Fraternity of Reconciliation, the Servants of God’s Plan, and the Christian Life Movement.

The Vatican announced Tuesday that the suppression of the Sodality of Christian Life and all the institutions founded by Luis Fernando Figari has been formalized as a result of an investigation ordered by Pope Francis.

The Sodality of Christian Life (SCV by its Latin acronym) was officially dissolved Monday after its superior general, José David Correa, signed the decree of suppression at the headquarters of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in the Vatican.

The sodality reported in a statement that the act took place “in the presence of Sister Simona Brambilla, prefect of the dicastery.”

It also reported that “Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu Farnós has been appointed as apostolic commissioner to oversee matters related to the suppression of the sodality.” Bertomeu, along with Archbishop Charles Scicluna, was part of the special mission that Pope Francis sent to Peru in July 2023 to investigate allegations of abuse within the apostolate.

In its text, the SCV affirmed that its members accept “with sorrow and obedience” the decision “specifically approved by Pope Francis, which brings our society to an end.”

With the signing of this decree, all the institutions founded by Figari are dissolved, including the Marian Fraternity of Reconciliation, the Servants of God’s Plan, and the Christian Life Movement.

The Marian Fraternity of Reconciliation announced its dissolution on April 2, the Servants of God’s Plan did the same on April 4, and the Christian Life Movement announced its dissolution on April 14.

The Marian Fraternity of Reconciliation explained that the decree’s suppression “is motivated by the lack of a charism of divine origin in the founder [Figari] as well as by the abuses and improper and abusive behavior of Figari and many of his collaborators.” The fraternity “recognizes that it was not immune to psychological and conscience abuse within its leadership.”

Figari was sanctioned by the Vatican in February 2017 following the sexual abuse and abuse of power he engaged in over several years. In August 2024, Pope Francis expelled him from the SCV, which the sodality had requested in 2019.

In its statement April 15, the sodality thanked God for the vocation to which its members were called “without any merit of our own to serve in the Church.”

“We treasure the fact that, through his loving action, many people from various countries have shared with us a genuine experience of faith, fraternity, and apostolic fervor, which has borne much fruit,” the text stated.

The SCV also reiterated its request for forgiveness from the victims for the “mistreatment and abuse committed within our community ... We also ask forgiveness from the entire Church and society for the pain caused.”

It also thanked those who formed its spiritual family and the bishops who welcomed them into their dioceses.

The SCV was founded by Figari in Lima, Peru, in 1971 and was also present in Italy, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Ecuador.

Its dissolution was announced to its members in January during the plenary assembly held by the SCV in Aparecida, Brazil.

Regarding the assets of the suppressed institutions, the decrees shared by the fraternas and the servants indicate that the consolidated amount should be used to “compensate the victims and, subsidiarily, will be donated proportionally to guarantee the financial support of the members of the entities founded by Luis Fernando Figari.”

On Jan. 21, the sodality reported that between May 2016 and December 2024, it provided reparations to 83 people who were victims of sexual and psychological abuse as well as the abuse of power through out-of-court settlements.

The SCV stated that of the total cases for which reparations were made, 15 involved sexual abuse of minors between the ages of 11 and 17, 18 involved abuse of adults, and 50 involved other types of abuse.