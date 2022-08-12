Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/salman-rushdie-attacked-at-lecture-in-new-york

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Salman Rushdie Attacked at Lecture in New York

Henry Reese, who was to interview Rushdie about the U.S. as a haven for exiled writers and artists, also suffered a minor head injury.

Salman Rushdie at the 2016 Hay Festival.
Salman Rushdie at the 2016 Hay Festival. (photo: Jonathan Lin / Wikimedia Commons)
CNA Staff World

The author Salman Rushdie, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to a call for his assassination from Iran’s Supreme Leader in 1989, was stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in New York state.

The Associated Press said one of its reporters “witnessed a man confront Rushdie … and begin punching or stabbing him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced” Aug. 12.

Rushdie, 75, was preparing to speak at the Chautauqua Institution, an educational center and resort in Chautauqua, New York, about 70 miles southwest of Buffalo.

Henry Reese, who was to interview Rushdie about the U.S. as a haven for exiled writers and artists, also suffered a minor head injury. Reese is co-founder and president of City of Asylum, a nonprofit housing exiled writers.

The attacker has been arrested, and Rushdie has been taken to hospital.

Rushdie, who was born in Bombay in 1947, won the Booker Prize in 1981 for Midnight’s Children.

The Satanic Verses was published in 1988. The book of magic realism, set in the present day, includes dream sequences involving Muhammad. These were considered blasphemous by some Muslims. 

Ruhollah Khomeini, then the Supreme Leader of Iran, issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s killing the following year. There was an assassination attempt that year, and in 1991 Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator of The Satanic Verses, was murdered. 

A bounty has been offered for Rushdie’s killing, and he lived in hiding for some time.

Servant of God Father Vincent Capodanno died shielding a fellow Marine. He died from 27 bullet wounds.

Sainthood Cause for Father Vincent Capodanno Sees Setback

The ‘Grunt Padre’ died on a Vietnam battlefield as a military chaplain to U.S. Marines. Theological consultants recently voted to recommend to Vatican dicastery that the cause be suspended. But supporters remain hopeful that an appeal will resume the efforts.

Kevin J. Jones/CNA Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up