Reimagined Templar Knights Provide Assistance to 2025 Jubilee Pilgrims

Those making a pilgrimage today to any sacred place such as the major papal basilicas in Rome or the venerated sites in the Holy Land to obtain the graces of the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope enjoy many conveniences. They have GPS as well as a complete guide downloaded on their smartphones; the roads are free of thugs and thieves and there are even volunteers on every street to kindly answer all their questions.

But in the past, traveling to Jerusalem or Rome was fraught with danger.

“In the Middle Ages, pilgrims were victims of looting, robbery, or all kinds of violence. Many died in the attempt. For example, if they arrived at night, they found [the gates to] the city walls closed and were exposed to all kinds of threats,” Daniele Borderi told ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. Borderi is the secretary of Templari Oggi APS (Templars Today), a private association of lay faithful founded in March 2021.

The organization, present in 15 countries including South America and the United States, signed an agreement with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization to provide volunteer services in three of the basilicas in Rome where a plenary indulgence can be obtained: St. Peter’s, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. John Lateran.

Templar volunteers help pilgrims arriving in Rome during the 2025 Jubilee. Credit: Photo courtesy of Danilo Peviani

“During the entire jubilee, every weekend, between 30 and 40 members of our organization will travel to Rome to serve the Catholic Church. Each one pays for the cost of the trip and, for its part, the Dicastery for Evangelization provides them with a place to sleep in addition to ensuring their lunch and dinner,” Borderi explained.

These volunteers — dressed in a white tunic and the unmistakable cross pattée — are like the heirs of Friar Hugone de’ Pagani, the first master of the ancient Order of the Poor Knights of Christ, commonly known as the Templars, whose origins date back to the 12th century.

At that time “they were friars, knights, and soldiers, and for 200 years they were the Pope’s sword,” Borderi said. In fact, they were directly under the pontiff, enjoyed certain privileges such as not paying tithes, and were also the first bankers: “They invented what we know today as the bank check. In the documents they used for this function to lend money they cleverly placed a deliberate error to avoid fraud,” the Templar secretary added.

However, Philip IV of France tried to destroy them in 1307. “He also took their properties. It was a punishment imposed because he had contracted debts with the Templars that he could not pay off,” Borderi said.

Today the Poor Knights of Christ, called Templars, are laymen and laywomen from many countries who take up the original charism of accompanying and defending pilgrims who arrive at the holy places.

From fruit seller to Templar

Achille Ticine, 68, on Via della Conciliazione. Credit: Victoria Cardiel/EWTN News

Achille Ticini, 68, is a Templar who comes from the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, and before he retired he had a fruit stand at a local market.

He volunteers where the Via della Conciliazione starts, one of the busiest streets leading up to St. Peter’s Basilica and the Holy Door. When ACI spoke to him, a storm had already passed, but it had been raining all morning. “Let’s hope it doesn’t rain anymore,” he said, looking at the still cloudy sky.

He had just assisted a group of pilgrims from the Philippines who asked him in English where they could get something to eat without having to pay too much. “Besides Italian, I am good at English and Spanish. In the end, [pilgrims] ask us very simple questions and almost always the same ones,” he explained.

Ticini also gives information to pilgrims about where they can obtain the jubilee cross to carry on their way to a Holy Door. The cross is kept at 7 Via della Conciliazione and is the official reference point for pilgrims and tourists.

“We have it easier than our predecessors. In the Middle Ages, pilgrims had to be defended with swords not only from bandits but also from the animals that roamed around. Now the Italian police and army take care of security issues,” he commented.