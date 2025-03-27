Pro-Life Advocates Lobby Congress to Defund Planned Parenthood

More than 300 pro-life activists from 39 different states gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 27 to advocate for the defunding of “Big Abortion” and Planned Parenthood.

Earlier this week, a letter from more than 150 pro-life groups from all 50 states was sent to members of Congress urging them to “stop the flow of American tax dollars toward the abortion industry” through a reconciliation bill.

The action comes after the announcement that the Trump administration plans to freeze millions of federal taxpayer dollars funding abortion and transgender services.

Half of the activists on the Hill were students from across the nation, while the other half were women, men, and children of all different ages and demographics. Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for SBA Pro-Life America, told CNA that a few-months-old baby was their youngest supporter at the events.

Some of the attendees also joined various members of Congress and advocates from pro-life organizations at a press conference outside the Capitol highlighting the importance of the issue and the need to act now.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona; Mary Miller, R-Illinois; and Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, along with Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, all shared their support for the initiative.

“American taxpayers should never be forced to pay for the murder of innocent babies. But that’s exactly what Congress has allowed to happen,” Biggs said. “In 2022-2023, during the Biden-Harris regime, Planned Parenthood received nearly $700 million in taxpayer funding.”

Miller said today is a “historic opportunity” to “defend life in America.”

Milled shared her support by announcing legislation she introduced “to require ultrasounds to be performed on women and girls seeking abortions,” she said, “because 90% of women change their minds after they see the baby for the first time.”

“Today is a great day to stand for life,” Tuberville said.

“One of our government’s basic duties is to defend life, not destroy it,” he continued. “I’m proud to be here today and look forward to working with my colleagues to defund Planned Parenthood and stand up for life and the American taxpayers.”

Kristen Hawkins, president of Students for Life Action, called the day a “historic moment,” as “the pro-life movement stands unified behind one single message, defund the entire abortion industry, defund the longtime standard bearer of Planned Parenthood once and for all.”

Hawkins explained that next steps will include rallies across more than 100 cities to “tell President Trump and our legislative players here on Capitol Hill, in our state capitals, that it’s very clear what they must do next. Defund your political enemies, invest in lifesaving, life-affirming medical care.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, said: “I can tell you one thing, this movement is completely unified in its first priority, and that is to defund big abortion in this reconciliation bill, hopefully by Memorial Day.”

“But until then, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” she continued. “We’re going to go back to those halls in Congress and defund big abortion.”

Dannenfelser told CNA that right now is a hopeful time in the movement to defund Planned Parenthood.

“There’s a lot of momentum and a lot more conversation,” she said. “There’s a lot more desire to land somewhere post Dobbs. It is very important right now. The policy itself is the most important thing, but it’s also good for the pro-life movement to get some points on the board after some tough losses.”