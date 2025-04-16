Pope Francis Welcomes Gemelli Medical Teams to the Vatican, Thanks Them for Their Care

During the meeting, the Holy Father particularly addressed Sacro Cuore Catholic University rector Elena Beccalli, saying: 'When women are in charge, things go well!'

Pope Francis on Wednesday morning met with medical teams who cared for him at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and thanked them for their work and prayers for his health and recovery.

In his first private group meeting held in the Vatican since being discharged from the hospital several weeks ago, the 88-year-old Holy Father greeted approximately 70 men and women representing leadership and staff from the A. Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, the Sacro Cuore Catholic University, and Vatican City’s Directorate of Health and Hygiene inside a room near the Paul VI Audience Hall.

Entering the room in a wheelchair, the Holy Father blessed all those present before conveying his heartfelt gratitude to those who cared for him during the longest hospitalization of his 12-year pontificate.

“Thank you for your service in the hospital; very good, keep it up!” he said smiling, but with some breathlessness, toward the end of the 20-minute group meeting.

During the meeting, the Holy Father particularly addressed Sacro Cuore Catholic University rector Elena Beccalli, saying: “When women are in charge, things go well!”

Daniele Franco, chairman of the board of directors of the Gemelli Foundation, spoke with the Pope on behalf of the group and conveyed his special greetings for Easter and his recovery to health.

The Pope was discharged from Gemelli Hospital more than three weeks ago, on March 23, after nearly 40 days of ongoing treatment for complex respiratory infections, including double pneumonia.

According to Holy See Press Office director Matteo Bruni, the Pope uses supplemental oxygen at night and when needed and is showing signs of improvement with continued respiratory and physical therapies.

The Holy Father was prescribed a monthslong convalescence in his Casa Santa Marta home but continues to dedicate some time to work, prayer, and occasional meetings with Holy See officials.