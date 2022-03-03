Support the register

Pope Francis to Visit Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in July

The news follows the Vatican’s announcement last month that the Pope will travel to Malta on April 2-3.

Pope Francis greets South Sudanese president Salva Kiir at the Vatican, April 11, 2019. (photo: Courtesy photo / Vatican Media)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in July, the Vatican announced on Thursday.

“At the invitation of their respective Heads of State and Bishops, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2 to 5 July 2022, visiting the cities of Kinshasa and Goma and to South Sudan from 5 to 7 July, visiting Juba,” the Holy See press office said on March 3.

“The program and further details of the Journey will be announced in due course.”

