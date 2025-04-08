Pope Francis Shows Slight Improvements During Convalescence, Vatican Says

Amid ongoing therapies at his Casa Santa Marta residence, the Pope continues to work and concelebrate Mass each day during his monthslong convalescence.

Pope Francis has shown slight health improvements and continues to work while in convalescence, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Though the Holy Father’s clinical situation is “stationary,” the Holy See Press Office told journalists during a morning press briefing on the Pope’s health that the 88-year-old pontiff’s lung infection is “still ongoing though decreasing.”

Showing “slight improvements in voice and mobility” as a result of continued respiratory and motor physiotherapies, the Holy Father continues to use nasal tubes throughout the day and receives high-flow oxygenation treatment “at night” or “as needed,” according to the Vatican.

Amid ongoing therapies at his Casa Santa Marta residence, the Pope continues to work and concelebrate Mass each day during his monthslong convalescence.

“He receives documents from the various dicasteries and in the last few days has resumed some meetings, [and] yesterday he saw the cardinal secretary of state [Pietro Parolin],” the Holy See Press Office stated.

“Phone calls with the Gaza parish have continued albeit occasionally,” the statement added, referring to the pope’s regular communication with a Catholic parish in Gaza.

The Holy Father’s written catechesis on the theme of “Jesus Christ Our Hope” will be released by the Vatican on Wednesday.

In view of upcoming Holy Week celebrations at St. Peter’s Basilica, the press office stated that there are currently no “indications” or “predictions” on the pontiff’s public participation in the Vatican’s official ceremonies.

Since returning home after spending almost 40 days in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the pope has made only one brief public appearance in St. Peter’s Square on April 6.

Greeting thousands of pilgrims participating in the special Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers that day, the Holy Father expressed his particular gratitude for those who show God’s love and mercy to those who are ill and frail.

“Dear doctors, nurses, and health care workers,” the pope said Sunday, “in caring for your patients, especially the most vulnerable among them, the Lord constantly affords you an opportunity to renew your lives through gratitude, mercy, and hope.”