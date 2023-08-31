Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-sends-telegram-to-china-as-plane-flies-over-chinese-airspace

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Sends Telegram to China as Plane Flies Over Chinese Airspace

Francis will become the first Pope in the history of the Catholic Church to visit Mongolia, a democracy sandwiched between the authoritarian powers of Russia and China.

Pope Francis greets airline workers as he boards the papal plane for his four-day trip to Mongolia on Aug. 31, 2023.
Pope Francis greets airline workers as he boards the papal plane for his four-day trip to Mongolia on Aug. 31, 2023. (photo: Vatican Media)
Tina Dennelly/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis on Thursday sent a telegram to China President Xi Jinping and the people of China as the papal plane entered Chinese airspace on its way to Mongolia, where the Pope is scheduled to visit through Sept. 4.

“I send greetings of good wishes to your excellency and the people of China as I pass through your country’s airspace en route to Mongolia,” the telegram read. “Assuring you of my prayers for the well-being of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace.”

The Pope is scheduled to land in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital, at approximately 10 a.m. local time Friday. Other than participating in an official welcoming ceremony at Chinggis Khaan International Airport as the plane arrives, the 86-year-old pope does not currently have anything else on his schedule for the day and is expected to rest after the 5,600-mile, 9.5-hour trip.

During his four-day visit to the world’s most sparsely populated sovereign country, Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with government leaders, engage in interreligious dialogue, and offer Mass for the small Catholic population, which numbers just 1,450 in a country of about 3 million people.

Francis will become the first Pope in the history of the Catholic Church to visit Mongolia, a democracy sandwiched between the authoritarian powers of Russia and China.

On Wednesday, the Pope asked for prayers ahead of his trip to “the heart of Asia.”

Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick appears for an arraignment at Dedham District Court, Sept. 3, 2021, in Dedham, Mass. The defrocked Cardinal McCarrick, the highest ranking Roman Catholic official in the United States to face criminal charges in the clergy sexual abuse scandal, was found not competent to stand trial Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

McCarrick: ‘I Have Trouble With Words’

Theodore McCarrick's eloquence made him a force in the Catholic Church. Now, his loss for words appears to have spared him from criminal prosecution.

Shannon Mullen/Joe Bukuras/Matthew McDonald News

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up