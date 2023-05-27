Pope Francis Resumes Normal Schedule One Day After Fever

His Saturday schedule included an audience with participants in a conference organized by a Jesuit magazine and Georgetown University.

Pope Francis resumed his normal schedule of appointments on Saturday morning after suffering from a fever the day prior, a Vatican communications official said.

Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, wrote on Twitter on the morning of May 27 that Pope Francis had “resumed his regular audiences.”

Questa mattina #PapaFrancesco ha ripreso regolarmente le udienze — Andrea Tornielli (@Tornielli) May 27, 2023





A Vatican spokesman confirmed to CNA on Friday that the Pope had canceled meetings in the morning of May 26 due to a fever.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said that “due to a feverish condition, Pope Francis did not receive [anyone] in audience this morning.”

According to the Vatican’s daily news bulletin, Pope Francis had his regular Saturday morning meeting with the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, Archbishop Robert Prevost.

He also met with delegations from the Orthodox Church of Athens and Loyola University of Seville, and with Father Wagner Ferreira da Silva, president of the Brazilian Catholic community Canção Nova.

The Pope also had an audience with participants in a conference organized by the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University on “The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination.”

On Friday afternoon, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, spoke briefly with journalists about the Pope’s condition.

“The Pope was tired. He had a very, very busy day yesterday,” Cardinal Parolin said, according to the French-language media outlet La Presse. “They were telling me last night that he met with a lot of people, and in the context of this meeting with Scholas Occurrentes, he wanted to greet them all, and probably at some point the stamina fails.”

Pope Francis is scheduled to say Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Solemnity of Pentecost on May 28, followed by the recitation of the Regina Caeli antiphon.

The 86-year-old Pope was hospitalized for four days at the end of March for a lung infection.