Pope Francis Prays for Myanmar, Thailand After Deadly Earthquake

Pope Francis sent his condolences to Church and civil authorities in Myanmar and Thailand after a powerful earthquake killed more than 150 people and caused widespread devastation in the region.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the earthquake in Southeast Asia, especially in Myanmar and Thailand, His Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by this tragedy,” said the message sent on the Pope’s behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“His Holiness likewise prays that the emergency personnel will be sustained in their care of the injured and displaced by the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance.”

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, on March 28 at 12:50 p.m. local time. It was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

Myanmar’s government has reported at least 144 deaths and more than 700 injuries. In neighboring Thailand, at least eight people were killed in Bangkok, where a 33-story building under construction collapsed. Officials fear the death toll could rise, as at least 90 people remain missing in the Thai capital, according to Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The disaster comes amid Myanmar’s ongoing civil war and a worsening humanitarian crisis. The country’s military junta has declared a state of emergency in the capital, Naypyidaw, and five other regions, while appealing to the international community for humanitarian assistance.

Catholic communities in Myanmar were also affected by the quake. Several churches in Mandalay sustained damage, according to the Pontifical Mission Societies’ Fides News Agency. St. Michael’s Catholic Parish was reportedly the hardest hit, while St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Taunggyi, the capital of Shan State, was also damaged. Local Church leaders have urged Catholics to support those left homeless.

Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams search for survivors amid widespread destruction. Authorities in both Myanmar and Thailand are assessing the full extent of the damage while coordinating relief efforts.