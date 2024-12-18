Pope Francis Prays for Cyclone Chido Victims in France’s Poorest Overseas Territory

Though official tolls are unclear and continue to rise, thousands are feared dead or injured.

Pope Francis on Wednesday prayed especially for Cyclone Chido victims in the French territory of Mayotte during his weekly general audience.

Before greeting thousands of pilgrims crowded inside the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, the Holy Father paused to pray before the relics of St. Therese of Lisieux brought to Rome by French pilgrims attending the Pope’s Wednesday audience.

“I express my concern for all the inhabitants of the Mayotte archipelago devastated by a cyclone and I assure them of my prayers,” the pope shared with pilgrims.

“May God grant rest to those who lost their lives, the necessary help to all those in need, and comfort to the bereaved families,” he continued.

Mayotte, France’s poorest overseas territory located in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique, was hit by its worst tropical cyclone in 90 years with wind speeds at more than 124 mph, reports the World Meteorological Organization.

Though official tolls are unclear and continue to rise, thousands are feared dead or injured. According to Al Jazeera, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stated on Tuesday more than 1,500 people were injured as a result of Cyclone Chido.

‘Jesus Christ our Hope’

Pope Francis this week introduced a new catechesis series, titled “Jesus Christ our Hope,” that he said will continue for the entirety of the 2025 Jubilee Year.

Starting the series with reflections on Jesus’ genealogy and childhood, the Holy Father told his listeners that the “infancy gospels” of St. Matthew and St. Luke, recorded in the New Testament, are in fact told through the perspectives of Jesus’ parents on earth, the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.

“We are presented with an infant child and adolescent Jesus submissive to his parents and, at the same time, aware that he is wholly devoted to the Father and his Kingdom,” he said.

“The difference between the two Evangelists is that while Luke recounts the events through the eyes of Mary, Matthew does so through those of Joseph, insisting on such an unprecedented paternity.”

The Holy Father also drew attention to the women mentioned in Jesus’ ancestry and of their importance in salvation history.

“The first four women are united not by the fact of being sinners, as is sometimes said, but by being foreigners to the people of Israel,” he said.

“What Matthew brings out is that, as Benedict XVI wrote, ‘through them the world of the Gentiles enters ... into the genealogy of Jesus - his mission towards Jews and pagans is made visible.’"

Preparations for Christmas, prayers for peace

Before imparting his paternal blessings the Holy Father asked international pilgrims to spiritually prepare for Christmas.

“Christmas is now here and I’d like to think that there is a nativity scene in your homes,” he said. “This important element of our spirituality and culture is a wonderful, wonderful way to remember Jesus who came to dwell among us.”

Praying alongside pilgrims crowded inside the hall, Pope Francis asked the “Prince of Peace” for his grace and peace to fill the world.

“Let us not forget all those who suffer because of war. Palestine, Israel, and all those who are suffering in Ukraine, in Myanmar. Let us not forget to pray for peace [and] for wars to end” he said.