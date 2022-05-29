Pope Francis Names 21 New Cardinals, Including US Bishop McElroy

The 85-year-old Pope made the announcement from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said on Sunday that he will create 21 new cardinals, including San Diego Bishop Robert Walter McElroy, at a consistory on Aug. 27.

The 85-year-old Pope made the announcement from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square after reciting the Regina Coeli prayer on May 29.

This is the full list:

Arthur Roche, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments (United Kingdom).

Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy (South Korea).

Fernando Vergez Alzaga, President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State (Spain).

Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline, of Marseille (France).

Archbishop Peter Okpaleke, of Ekwulobia (Nigeria).

Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, of Manaus (Brazil).

Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião of Rosário Ferrão, of Goa e Damão (India).

Bishop Robert Walter McElroy, of San Diego (United States)

Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, of Dili (East Timor).

Bishop Oscar Cantoni, of Como (Italy).

Archbishop Anthony Poola, of Hyderabad (India).

Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa,, of Brasília (Brazil).

Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr M. Afr, of Wa (Ghana).

Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye, of Singapore (Singapore).

Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores, of Asunción (Paraguay).

Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, Prefect of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).





Five are over the age of 80:

Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena (Colombia).

Archbishop Lucas Van Looy sdb, Archbishop Emeritus of Ghent (Belgium).

Archbishop Arrigo Miglio, Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari (Italy).

Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda sj (Italy).

Monsignor Fortunato Frezza (Italy).

Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has created 101 cardinals from 58 countries at seven consistories.

The last consistory to create new cardinals took place on Nov. 28, 2020. The new cardinals included Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980.

Immediately following the 2020 consistory, Pope Francis had appointed 73 of the members of the College of Cardinals eligible to vote a future conclave. Benedict XVI had named 39 of the cardinal electors and John Paul II had appointed 16.

Ahead of the upcoming consistory, there are currently 117 cardinal electors, 67 (52%) of whom have been appointed by Pope Francis.