Pope Francis Makes Surprise Visit to Regina Coeli Prison on Holy Thursday

Pope Francis, still recovering after his recent hospitalization for double pneumonia, made a surprise visit to Rome’s Regina Coeli Prison on Holy Thursday, continuing his long-standing tradition of beginning the Paschal Triduum with prisoners despite his ongoing health concerns.

The unannounced visit took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time. According to the Vatican, the Pope met with approximately 70 inmates who regularly participate in activities and catechesis organized by the prison’s chaplaincy.

Though he was unable to perform the traditional foot-washing, the 88-year-old Pope told the prisoners he still wanted to be close to them.

“I like to do every year what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet, in prison. This year I cannot do it, but I can, and I want to, be close to you. I pray for you and for your families,” Pope Francis said.

The Pope spoke briefly, prayed with the inmates, and individually greeted each person present. The visit concluded with a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer and a papal blessing. The entire encounter lasted about 30 minutes.

During the visit, the Pope was seen breathing on his own without the aid of oxygen tubes, a positive sign as he continues to recuperate from a serious case of double pneumonia that led to his five-week hospitalization. His doctors recommended two months of rest following his March 23 discharge, cautioning that his body still requires time to recover.

Since returning to the Vatican, Francis had largely remained out of the public eye but has made a handful of brief, unscheduled appearances in the past two weeks. He has delegated cardinals to preside over all of the Holy Week liturgies at the Vatican.

The visit to Regina Coeli — a prison just a short drive from St. Peter’s Basilica — underscores the Pope’s determination to be close to the people during Holy Week, even amid frail health.

During his pontificate, Pope Francis has made it a regular tradition to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass with the imprisoned. In 2013, just 15 days after his election as pope, Francis chose the Casal del Marmo youth detention center as the location of his first Holy Thursday Mass, where he washed the feet of juvenile detainees.

Last year, the Pope celebrated the official Holy Thursday liturgy at Rome’s Rebibbia women’s prison, where he washed the feet of 12 female inmates.

Pope Francis previously visited the Regina Coeli prison on Holy Thursday in 2018.