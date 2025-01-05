Pope Francis: ‘Be Messengers of Hope’ With a ‘Yes to Life’ in Jubilee Year

Reflecting on the Prologue of John’s Gospel, the Pope reminded the faithful that Jesus, the Word Incarnate, is ‘the light that shines in darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’

In his Angelus address, Pope Francis encouraged Christians to be “messengers of hope” in the Jubilee Year by saying “‘Yes’ to life.”

Umbrellas dotted St. Peter’s Square on the rainy Sunday afternoon as Jubilee pilgrims braved the weather to hear Pope Francis give his Angelus message. The Pope commended the crowd for their bravery in standing out in the rain and urged them to bring God’s light to their families and communities during the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

Pope Francis waves to Jubilee pilgrims gathered at St. Peter's to hear the Angelus, Jan. 5, 2025. | Vatican Media

“Let us not be afraid to throw open bright windows of closeness to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation,” Pope Francis said from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Jan. 5.

“This invitation resounds in a particular way in the Jubilee Year that has just begun, urging us to be messengers of hope with a simple but concrete ‘Yes’ to life with choices that bring life.”

Pope Francis said that the Gospel “reminds us, then, how powerful is God's love, which is not overcome by anything and which, despite obstacles and rejections, continues to shine and illuminate our path.”

The Pope added that we are living in a time of “great need for light, for hope, and a need for peace” in which “men at times create situations so complicated that it seems impossible to get out of them.”

He underlined the eternal nature of God’s love, saying, “God never stops. He finds a thousand ways to reach everyone, each and every one of us, wherever we are, without calculation and without conditions, opening even in the darkest nights of humanity windows of light that the darkness cannot obscure.”

The rain doesn‘t deter pilgrims from St. Peter’s on Jan. 5, 2025, as they gather to hear the Pope pray the Angelus. | Vatican Media

At the start of the new year, Francis encouraged everyone to reflect on their capacity to bring light into the lives of others, “How can I open a window of light in my environment and in my relationships? Where can I be a glimmer of light that lets God’s love pass through? What is the first step I should take today?”

Pope Francis invoked the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary as he led the crowd in the Angelus prayer in Latin, urging Christians to follow Our Lady’s example. “May Mary, star that leads to Jesus, help us to be shining witnesses of the Father’s love for everyone,” he said.

Pope Francis also prayed for war-torn regions of the world, calling on Catholics to continue praying for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar and Sudan.

“May the international community act firmly so that humanitarian law is respected in conflicts,” he said. “No more striking schools, hospitals; no more hitting workplaces! Let us not forget that war is always a defeat, always.”