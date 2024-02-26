Pope Francis Cancels Monday Audiences Due to Persisting 'Mild Flu' Symptoms

On Sunday the Pope appeared in good form when he delivered his weekly Angelus address to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square from the window of the Apostolic Palace as scheduled.

The Holy See Press Office on Monday announced that Pope Francis’s audiences for the day had been suspended as a precautionary measure due to the Holy Father’s persisting flu symptoms.

The Monday morning telegram sent out by the Vatican noted that while the Pope’s “mild flu symptoms persist,” he did not have a fever. The Holy See Press Office did not provide further details on the Pope’s condition, nor hint at whether he would continue with his activities for the week.

On Saturday the 87-year-old pontiff had canceled his meeting with the transitional deacons of the Diocese of Rome, who will be ordained to the priesthood in April, due to “a mild flu-like condition.”

Last November the Pope was forced to cancel his public appearances due to similarly “mild” flu symptoms. He was later admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Isola Hospital to undergo precautionary testing for pulmonary complications, which came back negative.

In December the Pope canceled his trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference, at the request of his doctors, due to a bronchial infection.