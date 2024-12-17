Pope Francis Appoints New Auxiliary Bishop for Jordan and the Titular See of Siminia

Pope Francis on Dec. 17 appointed Father Iyad Twal as auxiliary bishop of the patriarchal diocese of Jerusalem of the Latins for Jordan and as titular bishop of Siminia.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for Twal’s appointments and asked for prayers for the new bishop-elect who will begin “a new mission as patriarchal vicar for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

“After years of priestly ministry, he is now called from the very heart of the Mother Church to be a successor of the apostles with the mandate to teach, govern, and sanctify the people of God,” the Latin patriarch said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I wish the bishop-elect every success, and through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, queen of Palestine, I invoke upon them the blessing of Almighty God,” he added.

Father Twal succeeds the late American Bishop Robert Patrick Maginnis as titular bishop of Siminia. The titular see was vacant for two years prior to Twal’s appointment.

Born in Jordan’s capital city Amman, Twal, 51, was ordained to the priesthood in July 1998 after studying philosophy and theology at the Latin Patriarchate Seminary.

Between 1998 and 2005, Father Twal served Catholic communities belonging to the Immaculate Conception Latin Parish Church in the West Bank town of Birzeit. He was appointed parish vicar from 1998–1999, then elevated to parish priest from 2000–2005.

In addition to his pastoral activities with the parish, Father Twal also held educational offices in Birzeit for two years between 2003–2005. He was made director of the School of the Latin Patriarchate and also taught at the Patriarchal Minor Seminary.

Moving to the northern West Bank in 2005, Twal was appointed parish priest of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Zababdeh as well as director of the School of the Latin Patriarchate of the same city.

Continuing his association with the School of the Latin Patriarchate, Twal was later made director-general of its schools in Israel and Palestine from 2016–2017.

Since 2013, Father Twal has also held prominent positions at Bethlehem University.

From 2013–2016, he was professor of philosophy and head of religious studies there. He was also promoted as director of the university’s department of humanities and religious studies for two years from 2019–2020. He is currently the department’s executive vice president.

The date and place of his episcopal consecration to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has yet to be confirmed.