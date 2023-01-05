PHOTOS: Scenes From the Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, one of the foremost theologians of the 20th century and the first pontiff in nearly 600 years to resign from the papacy, was laid to rest Thursday following a funeral Mass attended by tens of thousands of people.

Here are scenes from the funeral, held outside in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on a cold, foggy morning in Rome:

On a foggy morning in Rome, pilgrims make their way to St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5, 2023 for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

The coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried into St. Peter's Square prior to his funeral Mass on Jan. 5, 2023. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5, 2023. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Cardinals seated in St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5, 2023 for the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Archbishop Georg Gänswein (right), the longtime personal secretary for Benedict XVI, kneels to kiss the book of the Gospels atop the coffin of the pope emeritus on Jan. 5, 2023, in St. Peter's Square. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Cardinal Joseph Zen, former bishop of Hong Hong, attends the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Jan. 5, 2023, in St. Peter's Square. Credit: Diane Montagna

Cardinal Joseph Zen, former bishop of Hong Hong (second from left), attends the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Jan. 5, 2023, in St. Peter's Square. Alan Koppschall/EWTN

Pope Francis delivers the homily at the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5, 2023. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

The coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is incensed during his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5, 2023, as Pope Francis looks on. Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Pilgrims from Bavaria pose at St. Peter's Square where the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a native Bavarian, took place on Jan. 5, 2023. Courtney Mares/CNA

The funeral for Pope Benedict XVI on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Vatican. Vatican Media

Archbishop Georg Ganswein (left), longtime personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI, kisses the coffin of friend and mentor at his funeral on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Vatican. Vatican Media

Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI on Jan. 5, 2023. Vatican Media