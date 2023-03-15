PHOTOS: Nighttime Eucharistic Adoration in St. Peter’s Square

The holy hour was offered for Pope Francis in light of his 10th anniversary as pope.

The Vatican held its first monthly eucharistic adoration in the area in front of St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday night.

The first monthly eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Square, March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

The March adoration was led by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who is the archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica. The holy hour was offered for Pope Francis in light of his 10th anniversary as pope.

Eucharistic adoration at the Vatican on March 14, 2023, included music, Scripture readings, and prayers. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti lifts the Eucharist during benediction at the end of adoration March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti genuflects in front of the monstrance during eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Square March 15, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Several hundred adorers gathered at the Vatican to take part in the hour of prayer, which included music, Scripture readings, and prayers interspersed with moments of silence.

Religious sisters pray during eucharistic adoration in St. Peter's Square March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

A woman prays in front of the Eucharist during a holy hour in St. Peter's Square March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Adorers kneel in front of the Eucharist in St. Peter's Square March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Large orange candles created a visual pathway to the Eucharist, which was displayed in a gold monstrance set on an altar.

Adoration concluded with Benediction.

There was a candlelit path to the altar holding the Eucharist during adoration in St. Peter's Square March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

The Eucharist was displayed in a gold monstrance for adoration in St. Peter's Square March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Benediction during the first monthly eucharistic adoration in front of St. Peter's Basilica March 14, 2023. Daniel Ibanez/CNA

The eucharistic adoration, a new pastoral initiative of St. Peter’s Basilica, will take place the second Tuesday of every month from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is open to the public.