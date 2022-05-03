Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/nineteen-attacks-on-christians-during-holy-week-in-spain

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Nineteen Attacks on Christians During Holy Week in Spain

In one heinous incident, individuals decapitated and carried off the head of a statue of the Virgin Mary.

There were eight incidents of belligerent secularism; four attacks on places of worship; four acts of ridiculing religion; two incidents of harassing believers; and one act of violence against believers.
There were eight incidents of belligerent secularism; four attacks on places of worship; four acts of ridiculing religion; two incidents of harassing believers; and one act of violence against believers. (photo: Gualtiero Boffi / Shutterstock)
Walter Sanchez Silva/CNA World

The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Spain has reported that during Holy Week this year there were 19 attacks against Christians.

There were eight incidents of belligerent secularism; four attacks on places of worship; four acts of ridiculing religion; two incidents of harassing believers; and one act of violence against believers.

In Granada a group of young immigrants from the Bermúdez de Castro Center for the Protection of Minors attacked a Holy Thursday procession.

According to the Spanish media outlet OK Diario, the attack occurred when the procession of Our Christ of the Passion and Our Lady of the Star had already been going on for an hour and a half and went down Cuesta de Chapiz street.

At that moment, “a large number of objects began to fall on those present. These all came out of the aforementioned center.”

The attacks on places of worship were pro-abortion graffiti on two churches in Barcelona; in Badajoz, unidentified individuals decapitated and carried off the head of a statue of the Virgin Mary; and a cross was vandalized with the flag of the Republican faction.

María García of the Observatory for Religious Freedom stated at the organization “we practice medicine by observing, collecting and analyzing data. The goal is to eradicate the viruses of militant secularism and the hatred of religious sentiments.”

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up